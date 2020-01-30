Rocky and Jaggar, the Greensboro Science Center’s new Sumatran tigers, will make their public debut from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30.
The center, 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, got the tiger brothers from the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida. The improved exhibit features waterfalls, bridges, rocks, scratching posts, climbing structures, shade structures and a cave.
Admission is $14.50 for adults, $13.50 for seniors and children, and free for children 2 and younger.
Visit greensboroscience.org for more information.
New exhibit
A new exhibit, N.C. Women Abstract Painters, will be on display from Feb. 7 to April 11 at GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Featuring Eleanor Annand, Barbara Ellis, Celia Johnson, Katy Mixon and Felicia Van Bork, the exhibit features about 80 major works of art.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit greenhillnc.org.
MLK event
“We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The musical production includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway-style music and spirituals interwoven with some of King’s speeches.
Visit highpointtheatre.com to learn more.
Folk show
Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will perform with Admiral Radio at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The Lightning Bugs combine musical styles from classic rock to classical guitar, creating a blend of folk(ish) music with deep roots in the past and a contemporary twist.
Admiral Radio’s sound is deeply rooted in a traditional style, but also has the ability to touch the heartstrings of modern-day listeners.
Tickets are $10 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $12 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Tribute band
Brown Eyed Women will perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 6 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The all-female group pays tribute to the Grateful Dead.
Tickets are $15 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or browneyedwomen.net to learn more.
Laser show
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The show features lasers and large screen videos set to the music of rock group Pink Floyd. The first half of the show is set in 3D.
Tickets are $22-$40 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
To learn more, visit carolinatheatre.com or laserspectacular.com.
MLK event
“We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The musical production includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway-style music and spirituals interwoven with some of King’s speeches.
Visit highpointtheatre.com to learn more.
Kiss show
Kiss will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The rock band is in the final leg of its “End of the Road Tour.”
Tickets start at $39.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or kissonline.com for more information.
Children’s play
The Drama Center will present “Short Tales for Children” at 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 N. Orchard St. in Greensboro.
Admission is a $5 donation.
“Short Tales” is a series of short children’s plays directed by area college and high school theatre students. This production features more than 40 local children, ages 7-16.
Call 336-335-6426 or visit thedramacenter.com to learn more.
Calling artists
Four Saints Brewing Company is inviting artists to participate in its quarterly Artwall Project, which is in its fifth year.
The tasting room features artists’ works on a 12-by-4 1/2-foot wall.
Submissions should be appropriate for a mixed audience, i.e. not overtly political, sexual or violent in content. Any medium is accepted as long as it can be displayed or attached to the wall.
The chosen artists will get a $300 stipend, $250 supply allowance, two commemorative T-shirts of their design and a profit share of T-shirt sales.
For rules and submission information, visit ncartsincubator.com/four-saints-artwall.
Democracy exhibit
The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” will be on display though March 29 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is part of a bigger display called “Project Democracy 20/20”, which explores democracy and the vote.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit greensborohistory.org.
9/11 play
Greensboro College Theatre Department will present “Yankee Tavern” at Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre, Main Building on campus at 815 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
A young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be a conspiracy about 9/11.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2.
Tickets are $10 by phone at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242, or by email at tickets@greensboro.edu.
Visit greensboro.edu/theatre for more information.
Pop show
Fitz and the Tantrums will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The group plays soul, indie and pop music, including the group’s biggest hit “HandClap.”
Tickets are $25 in advance at the coliseum box office, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro; by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com; or $30 the day of the show.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or fitzandthetantrums.com for more information.
Print exhibit
The exhibit “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” will be on display through Feb. 23 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Saar’s works narrate stories of the African American experience, from the personal to the political.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit weatherspoonart.org.
New exhibit
A new exhibit, “Phototropes in Sanguine Sun,” opened Jan. 14 at Galyon Gallery in Greensboro College’s Cowan Building, at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit, which will run through Feb. 14, will feature large mixed-media abstractions by Anna Payne Rogers. Rogers lives and works in the Triangle, but has roots in the Triad.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit greensboro.edu for more information.
Musicians needed
Creative Greensboro is looking for musical acts to perform at this summer’s MUSEP (Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park) concert series. MUSEP concerts are free live performances held at outdoor spaces around the city from June to August.
The deadline to respond to the open call is Feb. 24. Apply online at creativegreensboro.com.
For more information, call 336-373-2547 or visit creativegreensboro.com.
Reggae show
The Wailers will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The group plays reggae, world, roots and rock music.
Tickets are $22.50 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or thewailers.net to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.