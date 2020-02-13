Lifted Voices: African American History will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The event will feature costumed interpreters stories of African Americans in Greensboro as well as their contributions to democracy.
Admission is free.
Visit greensborohistory.org for more information.
Folk show
Valentine’s with Em & Ty will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
Em & Ty play folk and rock music with influences of blues and soul.
Tickets are $11 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $13 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Electronic show
Space Jesus will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Piedmont Hall 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.
Space Jesus plays electronic music.
Tickets start at $17.50 at the coliseum box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
To learn more, visit greensborocoliseum.com or spacejesusmusic.com.
Paul Simon show
Greensboro Symphony will present The Paul Simon Songbook from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.
The performance will feature vocalist Paul Loren.
Tickets are $34-$46 at the symphony box office at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.; or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org for more information.
Shakespeare play
UNCG Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 19-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
The play is rated PG and is 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are $10-$20 by phone at 336-334-4392 or online at uncgtheatre.com.
Visit vpa.uncg.edu to learn more.
Jazz show
Barbra Lica Quintet will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.
Lica performs original compositions as well as music from Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and Peggy Lee.
Tickets are $20-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or barbralicamusic.com.
Comedy show
Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The show will feature Mike Epps, Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Tommy Davidson and B-Daht.
Tickets are $59-$125 at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or fabulouslyfunny.com.
Big Band dance
Greensboro Big Band will present Sweet Sound Valentine’s Dance at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Mike Day will be conductor.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Visit facebook.com/GSOCityArts to learn more.
Jazz show
The Brubeck Brothers Quartet: Celebrating Dave Brubeck’s Centennial will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Chris and Dan Brubeck are sons of jazz giant Dave Brubeck. Also performing will be guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb.
Tickets will be $25-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
For more, visit highpointtheatre.com or brubeckbrothers.com.
Comedy play
“Menopause the Musical” will be at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22.
Tickets are $35-$55 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Food festival
The Wine & Chocolate Festival will be Feb. 22 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Events will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
The festival will feature wine samples, chocolates, gourmet foods, gifts for the home and body, and more.
Tickets are $35 in advance at the box office or at ticketmaster.com; or $40 the day of the event.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or wineandchocolatefestivals.com for more information.
Americana show
Zoe & Cloyd will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Husband and wife duo Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller play new Appalachian music, bluegrass and Americana.
Special guest will be Laurelyn Dossett.
Tickets are $20 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com or zoeandcloyd.com.
Rock show
Rock group Tesla will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedmont Hall 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.
Tickets are $35 in advance at the box office or at ticketmaster.com; or $40 the day of the show.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or teslatheband.com.
Musicians needed
Creative Greensboro is looking for musical acts to perform at this summer’s MUSEP (Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park) concert series. MUSEP concerts are free live performances held at outdoor spaces around the city from June to August.
The deadline to respond to the open call is Feb. 24. Apply online at creativegreensboro.com.
Call 336-373-2547 or visit creativegreensboro.com for more information.
Original play
Triad Stage will present “2 Wolves and a Lamb” at The Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, is about local elections in the fictional town of Hawboro that pit old friends against each other.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 16, 18-20; 8 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 23.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org.
For more information, visit triadstage.org.
Air Force band
U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band will perform two upcoming shows: 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point; and 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The performances are free, but tickets are required. There is a limit of four tickets.
For the High Point show, get tickets at High Point Theatre box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com. For the Greensboro show, get tickets at Carolina Theatre box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Print exhibit
The exhibit “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” will be on display through Feb. 23 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., on the UNCG campus in Greensboro.
Saar’s works narrate stories of the African American experience, from the personal to the political.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org for more information.
Calling artists
Four Saints Brewing Company is inviting artists to participate in its quarterly Artwall Project, which is in its fifth year.
The tasting room features artists’ works on a 12-by-4 1/2-foot wall.
Submissions should be appropriate for a mixed audience, i.e. not overtly political, sexual or violent in content. Any medium is accepted as long as it can be displayed or attached to the wall.
The chosen artists will get a $300 stipend, $250 supply allowance, two commemorative T-shirts of their design and a profit share of T-shirt sales.
For rules and submission information, visit ncartsincubator.com/four-saints-artwall.
