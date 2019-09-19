High Point Arts Council will host Day in the Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown.

The event will feature local artists and crafters, live music on two stages, food vendors and more.

The entertainment schedule is:

Hot Wax and The Splinters

Hot Wax and the Splinters will perform at High Point Arts Council's Day in the Park at City Lake Park in Jamestown.

Field Stage

11 a.m.: John Coltrane Jazz Workshop Ensemble

11:30 a.m.: Hot Wax and the Splinters (bluegrass)

1:30 p.m.: Boom Unit Brass Band

3:30 p.m.: Kinobe (world/African)

Carousel Stage

11:45 a.m.: Pure Fiyah (reggae)

1:45 p.m.: Hoot & Hollar (folk)

3:45 p.m.: Depot Street (pop/soul)

Admission is free. All-day ride passes for kids for the carousel and train are $6 at the park.

Visit highpointarts.org.

New exhibit

An exhibit called "Twelve Places: Redux" will run from Sept. 20 to Dec. 13 at the Main Gallery, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

In 1978, four female artists showed their work in a feminist exhibit called "Twelve Places." This new display will mark the 40th anniversary of that exhibit and will include the same artists.

An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20, featuring Junkanoo performance by BahaNation at 7:30 p.m. Supplies will be collected to send to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Admission is free.

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can park in any visitor parking space and in spaces designated for students, faculty and staff.

Call 336-316-2438 or visit guilford.edu/artgallery.

Carousel festival

The 31st annual Burlington Carousel Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Burlington City Park, 1333 Overbrook Road.

The event will feature carousel rides, an interactive playground, kids play zone, food trucks, food court, more than 60 craft vendors, live music on three stages and more.

The Saturday Evening Concert will be at 8 p.m. at the Jimmy Combs Stage and will feature Ryan Perry at 6 p.m. and Love and Theft at 8 p.m.

The music schedule will be:

SEPT. 21

Main Stage

  • 10 a.m.: The Jacob Danieley Band
  • Noon: Kimber & Kompany
  • 2 p.m.: Sweet T & the Biscuits
  • 4 p.m.: Tim Smith Jazz Squad

Amusement Park

  • 10 a.m.: Alamance Jazz Band
  • Noon: Will McBride Group
  • 2 p.m.: The Collection
  • 4 p.m.: Brake Tyme Band

Under the Trees

  • 10 a.m.: Lee's White Tiger
  • 11 a.m.: Karizma (dance)
  • Noon: Magic Christopher
  • 2 p.m. Interactive Drum Circle
  • 4 p.m.: Princess Story Time
  • 5 p.m.: Young Musicians of Alamance

SEPT. 22

Main Stage

  • Noon: The Attractions Band
  • 2 p.m.: The Rick Strickland Band
  • 4 p.m.: Hip Pocket Band

Amusement Park

  • Noon: Blue Cactus
  • 2 p.m.: Lauren Light
  • 4 p.m. Love & Valor

Under the Trees

  • Noon: The Curly Fries
  • 2 p.m.: Princess Story Time
  • 3 p.m.: Magic Christopher

Admission is free.

Visit btowneventsnc.com.

Musical play

Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Memphis the Musical” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The musical is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22.

Tickets are $15-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-7469 or online at ctgso.org.

For more information, visit ctgso.org.

Outdoor concerts

Area outdoor concert series will continue with:

Sept. 21: Red, White & Blues Festival. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.

Sept. 25: Zoo City Pickers (bluegrass, country, folk, gospel) at Tunes @ Noon, noon to 1:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

Sept. 26: Mason Lovette Band (Southern rock, country, blues). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188, cityofgraham.com.

Sept. 28: Alter Egos Band. Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111, ci.reidsville.nc.us.

Sept. 29: The Impacts (oldies, beach). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre. Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711, edennc.us.

Folk show

The Fiddle & Bow Society will present Vance Gilbert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The folk singer/songwriter burst onto the music scene in the early 1990s when buzz started spreading in the folk clubs of Boston about a former multicultural arts teacher who was drawing crowds and attention at open mic nights.

Tickets are $18 at fiddleandbow.org.

Visit fiddleandbow.org or vancegilbert.com to learn more.

Upcoming shows

Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host several upcoming concerts:

7 p.m. Sept. 19: Umphrey’s McGee at Piedmont Hall. $32.50 in advance and $35 the day of the show. umphreys.com.

8 p.m. Sept. 21: Tesla at Piedmont Hall. $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. teslatheband.com/music

Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.

Cultural show

Andes Manta: Music & Culture of the Andes will perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.

The group uses more than 35 traditional instruments to perform the vibrant music of the Andes.

Tickets are $10-$20 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.

Visit highpointtheatre.com or andesmanta.com to learn more.

World War II exhibit

GreenHill gallery will open a new exhibit called “What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II” on Sept. 20 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The solo exhibit by Chapel Hill-based artist Gesche Würfel explores the history and memories of the war and the Holocaust through landscape photography, portraiture, sound and video.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 20-Nov. 15.

An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20.

Other events will include:

  • 3-4 p.m. Oct. 27: Triangle Jewish Chorale
  • 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1: Artist Talk by Gesche Würfel

Visit greenhillnc.org.

Mayberry Days

The 30th annual Mayberry Days will be Sept. 23-29 in Mount Airy.

The festival will feature 11 actors who appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show," as well as live music each night, museum exhibits, autograph sessions, live theater, pork chop eating contest, pie eating contest, parade, silent auction, apple peeling contest, whistling championship, checkers tournament and much more.

The event includes free and ticketed events. Call 336-786-7998 or visit mayberrydays.org.

