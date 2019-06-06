Dunleath Porchfest will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 8 in the Dunleath neighborhood.
The event will feature 44 musicians and bands who will perform multiple music genres on porches throughout the neighborhood.
Kids Track is a new addition to the event. Three young musicians — Colton Lindfors, 9; Finn Phoenix, 8; and Maggie Yarborough,16 — will perform alongside more seasoned performers.
Admission is free.
The Zinc Kings will perform at 4 p.m. in Sternberger Park. Food trucks will be on-site and T-shirts will be for sale. Canned goods will be accepted for Triad Health Project’s food pantry.
Beach music
The 16th annual Beach Music Concert Series is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through June 27 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $10 at chsnc.org/beach or at the gate. Children younger than 12 are free. Season tickets are $40. Beer and wine are available for sale.
The schedule is:
- June 6: Band of Oz.
- June 13: Chairmen of the Board.
- June 20: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.
- June 27: The Tams.
Proceeds from the concert series support the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, which works with children and families in the Triad and across the state.
Call 800-632-1400, Ext. 553, or visit chsnc.org/beach to learn more.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
- June 7: Hip Pocket (dance, R&B). Musical Chairs Concert Series at West College Street, Elon. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are canceled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
- June 7: Radio Revolver (rock, blues): Food by Medley N.C. Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. $10. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food will be available for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefield cellars.com.
- June 8: Robertson Boys. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.
- June 9: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at the Front Lawn at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Greensboro Big Band (swing, jazz), two 45-minute sets. Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
- June 12: Sam Astro (house, R&B, soul) at Tunes @ Noon, noon to 1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.
- June 14: Eric and the Chill Tones (beach, variety) at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. 6:30-9 p.m. summerfieldnc.gov.
June 14: Joe Robinson (opening act) and Jackiem Joyner at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. in Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
June 14: The Plaids. Summer Park Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585, intothearts.org/summer.
June 14: The Tonez. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.June 14: Tyler Millard Band (rock, country): Food by Pita Delite. Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
June 15: Wonderwall. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
June 15: Phase Band (funk/Motown) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.June 16: Hustle Souls (funk, soul). Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
June 16: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. 6:30 p.m. Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops). Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
June 16: Phatt City (beach, R&B, dance). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or visit asheboronc.gov.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food, drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- June 7: “Avengers: Infinity War”
- June 14: “Ferdinand”
Visit greensborodown townparks.org/arts-culture.
‘Jaws’
Carolina Theatre will show “Jaws” on the big screen at 7 p.m. June 11 at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The 1975 film is rated PG, is 2 hours and 10 minutes long and stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Muray Hamilton.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers and military at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Country show
Country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney will perform at 9 p.m. June 8 at The Blind Tiger, 1891 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $20 at theblindtiger.com.
Visit theblindtiger.com or sunnysweeney.com.
India festival
The India Association of the Triad will present India Fest from noon to 5 p.m. June 15 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The festival will feature Indian food, music, dance, cultural activities and more.
Visit iatnc.org.
Trails Day
UPDATE 10:52 a.m. June 6: Because of the forecast for rain, Greensboro Trails Day has been rescheduled for July 27.
Greensboro Trails Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon June 8 at Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
The free event will include short and long hikes, mountain bike rides, trail run, yoga, bike rodeo, BMX demonstrations, storytelling, a kids adventure course, art and crafts, and more.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/trailsday to learn more.
Country show
Country singer Drake White will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 13 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $17 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or drakewhite.com.
First Friday
First Friday, a free self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 7.
The event will include:
- Gallery walk-through at GreenHill gallery, 200 N. Davie St.
- 100 for 100 Fundraiser at Center for Visual Arts, 200 N. Davie St.
- Pride Celebration and 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots at Elsewhere, 606 S. Elm St.
For more, visit firstfriday greensboro.org.
Jazz show
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. June 9 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The program will be “Rockin’ in Rhythm: The Music of Duke Ellington.”
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and mililtary at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com
Visit carolinatheatre.com or ptjazzorchestra.com for more information.
Motown show
The original cast of “Forever Motown” will perform at 8 p.m. June 14 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $29-$59 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Art show
2019 UNCG Faculty Biennial will be on display from June 15 to Sept. 15 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., Greensboro.
The exhibit will feature recent work by studio art faculty in UNCG’s School of Art.
Visit weatherspoon.uncg.edu.