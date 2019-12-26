Hands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit that gives youngsters a kid-size look at the world of motorcycles and the science involved, will be at the Greensboro Science Center from Jan. 25-May 17.
Children will also have a chance to participate in STEM activities.
The center, at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, will also partner with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3-7 the chance to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike; check with the center about available times. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and sign a waiver in order to participate.
Admission to the exhibit is free with general admission or a science center membership. General admission is $14.50 for adults ages 14-64, $13.50 for children ages 3-13, and $13.50 for seniors ages 65 and older. Children 2 and younger are free.
Visit www.greensboroscience.org for more information.
Winter Show
There’s still time to view and shop the Winter Show at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
The show is on view through Jan. 17 at the gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
From paintings to fiber, the 40th annual holiday exhibition features works for sale by nearly 100 artists who live in North Carolina.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For information, visit www.greenhillnc.org.
Ice skating
Piedmont Winterfest continues through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks hosts free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com for more information.
Classic Series
The Winston-Salem Symphony is presenting a Classic Series concert cycle featuring banjo legend Béla Fleck on Jan. 11-12.
Timothy Redmond, the symphony’s new music director, will take the podium for this series which will open with Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and includes local composer Kenneth Frazelle’s “Shivaree,” Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo” and Fleck’s Second Banjo Concerto.
“This concert is going to be the perfect antidote to the winter blues,” said Tim Redmond. “Copland’s lively and stirring Fanfare for the Common Man and his iconic and exciting ode to the cowboy from Rodeo as well as Frazelle’s boisterous and exuberant Shivaree all celebrate the American spirit at its best. To cap off the concert, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck will join us to play his own Banjo Concerto No. 2, Juno. The chance to hear this great artist perform his own work live will be an unforgettable experience. We don’t often think of the banjo when we think of classical music. Béla will show us why we should!”
Tickets begin at $24 and are available in advance by calling the symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.
Music Lovers’ Luncheon, a pre-concert event that includes dining and interaction with the symphony, will be the Friday before each concert. Advanced registration is required and can be made by calling 336-464-0145. The luncheon is $25 per person.
The Jan. 10 luncheon will take place at Forsyth Country Club from noon to 1:30 p.m. and include a discussion led by Timothy Redmond and Kenneth Frazelle.
Movie screenings
RiverRun Retro will welcome screen legend Veronica Cartwright for two showings of the 1978 classic film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” which stars Cartwright in the role of Nancy Bellicec. The screenings will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Hanesbrands Theatre at 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, and at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at RED Cinemas in Greensboro.
Both screenings will include an on-stage conversation with Cartwright about the film and its production. RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” is a 1978 American sci-fi horror film directed by Philip Kaufman and features Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy along with Cartwright. It is a remake of the original 1956 “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” It is based on the novel “The Body Snatchers,” by Jack Finney. The plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates, each being a perfect copy of the person replaced but devoid of human emotion.
Tickets are $12 (plus tax and fees) and are available at riverrun film.com.
Wedding show
Dozens of vendors of products and services help brides and grooms prepare for their big day during the Carolina Weddings Show from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $20 at the door and $10 at https://33bride.com.
New Year’s fun
The young and young at heart can countdown to noon for the annual Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Greensboro Children’s Museum at 200 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
Get your groove on in the Dance Zone with the Dance Project, be a karaoke star in the museum’s theater and visit all of the museum’s interactive exhibits. Nathan Ryan leads the countdown to a noon balloon drop and apple juice toast. Admission is $9 for ages 1-60 and $9 for those over 60. Admission is free for museum members.
For information, visit https://gcmuseum.com.
First Friday
Retailers and art spaces in downtown Greensboro stay open late for a variety of activities, including live music by Hokum Pokum at the GreenHill Center for North Carolina, during First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3. The event is free.
For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
