The 12th Colfax Persimmon Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Historic Stafford Farm, 558 N. Bunker Hill Road in Oak Ridge.
The festival includes persimmon products, live music, arts and crafts vendors, blacksmithing and other demonstrations, a Civil War encampment, and more.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; free for ages 11 and younger.
Parking will be at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax (119 North Bunker Hill Road) with a free shuttle bus provided. Vehicles with a current handicapped parking tag may ask at the church about on-site parking.
Proceeds from the festival go to the restoration and upkeep of the farm.
For more information, visit colfaxpersimmonfest.com.
‘Dracula’
Triad Stage will present “Dracula” at Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
A bloodsucking stranger appears in London and has citizens locking their doors and praying for dawn in this adaptation of Bram Stoker’s book.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 27, 30-31 and Nov. 3, 5-7; 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 8-9; and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 10.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org/tickets.
Visit triadstage.org for more information.
Halloween events
3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24: Halloween Mask Makerspace at Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Use craft supplies to make a mask of your own design. greensboro-nc.gov.
Oct. 24-27: “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Plays” at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Short plays from the Playwright’s Forum, featuring the spooky and eerie for Halloween. Suggested donation is $10.
Oct. 25-27: “The Princess and the Goblin” at Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College, 815 West Market St., Greensboro. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. When confronting a nasty troupe of goblins (who are more silly than scary) a princess learns how to conquer her fears and become self-reliant. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the show. Treats will be on hand. Tickets are $8 at tinyurl.com/y5fffhx2.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26: Hilarious Halloween Hunt. A self-directed scavenger hunt throughout the library. Wear a costume. Complete the hunt and earn sweet treats. greensboro-nc.gov.
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27: Boo at the Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. $3 per person with zoo admission. Family-friendly event with games, live music, entertainment, face painting, animal encounters, costume contest and more. 800-488-0444, nczoo.org.
2-6 p.m. Oct. 26: Ghoulash! LeBauer and Center City parks and Greensboro Cultural Center, the 200 block of Davie Street, downtown Greensboro. A spook-free Halloween event with games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a haunted house by City Arts, game booths, and costume contests. greensboro-nc.gov.
3-4 p.m. Oct. 26: Monster Makerspace at Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Use googly eyes, craft sticks and other supplies to make a cute or creepy monster. greensboro-nc.gov.
5-8 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween Spooky Hoopla at High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road. Costume parade and contest, trunk or treat, haunted trail, food trucks, games, face painting, hayride, balloon art, inflatables, music, and more. highpointnc.gov.
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26: The Beer and Fear Bash at Castle McCulloch, 3925 Kivett Drive, Jamestown. Tickets are limited at thecastlepresents.com/tickets. Must be 21 or older. Costumes required. Live music, dancing, aerial acrobat performances, fire dancers, food trucks and more. thecastlepresents.com.
4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 28: Zombie Walk at Glenwood Library, 1901 W. Florida St., Greensboro. Free. Dress like a zombie with ghoulish makeup at the library, then zombie walk to the Glenwood Recreation Center for a pizza party and photo ops. For 11- to 17-year-olds. greensboro-nc.gov.
6-8 p.m. Oct. 29: Hype’s Halloween at BB&T Point Stadium, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. Kid-friendly event, including a costume contest, prizes, DJ, games and candy. Concessions including cider and beer will be for sale. Free. 336-888-1000, highpointrockers.com.
6-8 p.m. Oct. 29: Halloween Spooktacular Dance at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals of all abilities.
7 p.m. Oct. 29: Silent film “The Phantom of the Opera” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. The film will be accompanied by acclaimed organist Michael Britt on the Robert Morton Pipe Organ. (1925; not rated; 1 hour, 47 minutes).
6:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Hallelujah Regale at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. A free alternative to Halloween for families to enjoy music, games, face-painting, snacks, a non-scary costume contest and candy. All ages are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31: Halloween Hoopla at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors and more. Children of all ages are welcome.
6-8 p.m. Nov. 1: Truly Terrifying Trailblaze at Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Summerfield. Family-friendly hike on Bald Eagle Trail along the banks of Lake Higgins. Come in costume. Hear about about bats, snakes and creepy-crawlies, history of Halloween and the environmental aspects of the changing season. Fire, hot cider and faerie tales after the hike. Bring your own mug and your scariest ghost stories. Call Lake Higgins Marina at 336-373-3739 to register.
6-9 p.m. Nov. 1: Adult Recess: Halloween Edition at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. A 21-and-older-only event. Hayrides, carnival games, costume contest, “Thriller” dance-off and more. Adult beverages for sale. Parking available at Jaycee Park.
6-9 p.m. Nov. 1: Casa Azul’s ninth annual Dia De Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ofrenda exhibits will be on display at the Center for Visual Artists. Performances, which will be in Van Dyke Performance Space on the first floor, will include The Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, as well as a traditional dance by Los Viejitos Dance Company whose traditional “Old Men Dance” was once used ceremoniously by the Aztecs to bring a good harvest. casaazulgreensboro.org.
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 1: Day of the Dead Party at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 Lewis St., Greensboro. Skeleton-themed costume party, DJ and more. No cover charge. 336-298-8386, facebook.com/boxcargso.
10 a.m.-noon Nov. 2: Dia De Los Muertos at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Hands-on learning experience and celebration with sugar skulls, children’s activities, dances and ofrendas to honor loved ones who have passed away. Free. 336-885-1859, facebook.com/HighPointMuseum.
Haunted attractions
- The Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp. 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 and 8-11 p.m. Oct. 24, 27, 30-31. $25 at hollywoodhorrorshow.com or at the box office. Free parking. 336-513-6938, hollywoodhorrorshow.com.
- Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 27, 31 and Nov. 1-2; 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 25; 6:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $20-$32 at woodsofterror.com or cash only at the door. Parking: $5. 336-643-3558, woodsofterror.com.
- Kersey Valley Spookywoods, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 24, 27, 30; and 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2. $25-$30 at spookywoods.com. Parking: $5. 336-431-1700, spookywoods.com.
