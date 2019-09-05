Triad Stage will present “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The classic American play, by Edward Albee, takes a sometimes funny, sometimes painful and often unsettling look into married life.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 10-12, 15, 17-19, 21, 24-26; 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; and 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22, 28-29.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org.
Visit triadstage.org for more information.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will perform “Violin Virtuosos” featuring Dmitry Sitkovetsky, conductor and violinists, and violinists Mayuko Kamio, Risa Hokamura and Majorie Bagley.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 21 at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive in Greensboro.
Tickets are $34-$46 and $6 for students by phone at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224, or 800-745-3000 or online at greensborosymphony.org or ticketmaster.com.
Chamber concert
Greensboro Symphony chamber will present “Violin Virtuosos” at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at UNCG School of Music Recital Hall, 100 McIver St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $6-$32 by phone at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224, or 800-745-3000 or online at greensborosymphony.org or ticketmaster.com.
N.C. Brass Band
The N.C. Brass Band has schedule two upcoming performances of “Brass at the Opera.”
The concert will include excerpts from “Lohengrin,” “Carmen,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Candide,” “Porgy and Bess” and more.
The group is a 28-member brass and percussion band that plays music for orchestra, wind band, choir, jazz and pop.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org.
Call 336-340-6764 or visit ncbrassband.org to learn more.
Day for the dogs
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Park Road in Greensboro.
Owners must arrive with their dogs on a leash and provide proof of current vaccinations and rabies tag. All pet handlers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult, and no more than two dogs per handler will be allowed. Female dogs in heat and puppies less than six months old will not be allowed. Owners will be required to supervise their dogs and clean up after them as necessary.
Admission is $5 for each dog.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov for more information.
Classic movie
A screening of “The Princess Bride” will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, as part of The Carolina Classic Movie Series.
The movie is a fairy tale about a beautiful girl and her one true love — read by grandfather (Peter Falk) to his grandson (Fred Savage). The 1987 movie is rated PG and is 1 hour, 38 minutes.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first responders at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Rock show
N.C. native Nikki Hill will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Hill’s voice features raw rock and soul dynamics mixed with strength, passion and honesty of blues artists of the past. She mixes Etta James intensity with gospel-tinged soul.
Tickets start at $12 at theblindtiger.com.
For more information, visit theblindtiger.com or nikkihillrocks.com.
Pirate mystery
The Drama Center of City Arts will hold a fundraising event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Stephen Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
“Pirate Island” is a family-friendly mystery game that will be hosted by Mystery Men Productions.
It is 1763 and off a small island in the Caribbean, pirate ships have gathered to compete in the annual pirate games. The ships’ crews compete against each other to gain the most doubloons. Pirate costumes encouraged. Refreshments will be provided.
Tickets are $20 in advance at 336-335-6426 or visit eventbrite.com and search for “Pirate Island.”
Visit thedramacenter.com to learn more.
Pride festival
Greensboro Pride Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
The event will include live music, dancers, impersonators, illusionists, singers and more. For a list of performances and times, visit GreensboroPride.org/Performances. Guests will include returning emcee Lawanda Jackson, Greensboro’s own hip-hop and rap artist Ed E. Ruger, drag performers Dana St. James and Ebony Addams, and more.
A Kids Zone will feature crafts and games, a bouncy obstacle course, drag queen story time and a dance zone. Greensboro singer, guitarist and ukulele player Finn Phoenix will headline the children’s area. The 9-year-old enjoys writing his own songs and singing popular covers, particularly from the 1960s and 1970s.
For more information visit greensboropride.org.
Beach music
Charlie Thomas’ Drifters will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
The Drifters, of which Charlie Thomas is the only remaining original member, are known for songs including “Under the Boardwalk,” “On Broadway,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment” and others.
Tickets are $25-$45 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com to learn more.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Sept. 11: Fredd Reyes at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Sept. 12: The Magnificents (beach, oldies, Top 40). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
Sept. 14: Shiloh Hill. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. the following day. oakridgenc.com.
Sept. 14: The Radials. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Sept. 18: Ranford Almond (acoustic Americana). Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Bike art exhibit
“The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” exhibit will be on display through Oct. 4 at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is in conjunction with the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in High Point, will feature work from about 50 artists in media that relates some way to bicycles or cycling.
The Upstairs Gallery also will feature a collection of vintage bicycles.
A free opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Admission is free.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit tagart.org or bobbylabontefoundation.org to learn more.
