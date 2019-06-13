The India Association of the Triad will present India Fest from noon to 5 p.m. June 15 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The festival will feature Indian food, music, dance, cultural activities and more.
Admission is free.
Visit iatnc.org for more information.
‘Star Wars’
Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will be showing a limited run of the “Star Wars” original trilogy.
Screenings will be:
- 7 p.m. June 21: “Episode IV: A New Hope”
- 4 p.m. June 22: “Episode IV: A New Hope”
- 7 p.m. June 22: “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”
- 10 p.m. June 22: “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”
- 4 p.m. June 23: “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”
- 7 p.m. June 23: “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”
Tickets are $10 for each film at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Beach music
The 16th annual Beach Music Concert Series is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through June 27 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $10 at chsnc.org/beach or at the gate. Children younger than 12 are free. Season tickets are $40. Beer and wine are available for sale.
The schedule is:
- June 13: Chairmen of the Board
- June 20: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
- June 27: The Tams
Proceeds from the concert series support the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, which works with children and families in the Triad and across the state.
Call 800-632-1400, Ext. 553, or visit chsnc.org/beach to learn more.
Country show
Country performers Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones will play at 8 p.m. June 13 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro
Tickets are $7 in advance at theblindtiger.com or $10 the day of the show.
For more information, visit theblindtiger.com or hannahwicklund.com.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
- 7-9 p.m. June 14: Seabreeze (beach) at Musical Chairs, 104 E. Elm St., Graham. Free. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.
- 7 p.m. June 14: Tyler Millard Band (rock, country) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Food by Pita Delite. Bring chairs. Wine, beer and food will be for sale. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
- 7-10 p.m. June 14: The Tonez (variety) at City of Randleman Market & Music, 128 Commerce Square, downtown Randleman. Free. Food trucks onsite. Farmers market open 5-10 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
- 6:30 p.m. June 14: Joe Robinson (opening act) and Jackie Joyner at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
- June 15: Wonderwall (Beatles tribute) at Grove Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $10-$15. Bring blankets, chairs. Food, drinks for sale. No outside food or drinks. Rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
- 7 p.m. June 15: Phase Band (funk/Motown) at Summer on Liberty, intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
- 7-9 p.m. June 15: The Great Hullabaloo (rock, blues) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs. Food truck and local craft beers for sale. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.
- 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 16: Hustle Souls (funk, soul) at Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Free. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or highpointarts.org.
- 6:30 p.m. June 16: Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops) at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. facebook.com/musepgso.
- 7-8:30 p.m. June 16: Phatt City (beach, R&B, dance) at City of Asheboro Summer Concert Series, Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. 336-626-1201, asheboronc.gov.
- 1:30 p.m. June 19: Infinite Eve (hard rock) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.
- 7-9 p.m. June 21: Sweet T & The Biscuits (Americana, folk) at Musical Chairs on Clay Street, Mebane. Free. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.
- 7 p.m. June 21: James Vincent Carroll (rock, folk, blues) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Food by Porterhouse Burger Truck. Bring chairs. Wine, beer and food will be for sale. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
- 7 p.m. June 22: Jerry Wilson & The Rockin’ Soul Band (rock, soul) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 22: Nantucket (classic rock) at Music @ Market Square at Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Free. Bring blankets or chairs. 336-349-1111, ci.reidsville.nc.us.
- June 23: 6 p.m. Nu-Blu (bluegrass, Americana) and 7:15 p.m. The Radials (Americana, country) at Music for a Sunday Evening at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. facebook.com/musepgso.
- 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 23: Kooley High (hip-hop) at Arts Splash at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Free. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or highpointarts.org.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food, drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- June 14: “Ferdinand”
- June 21: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture for more information.
Motown show
Forever Motown will present classic music at 8 p.m. June 14 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The group includes Spinners original lead singer G.C. Cameron and former Temptations lead singer Glenn Leonard.
Tickets are $29-$59 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com.
Country show
Country singer Drake White will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 13 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $17 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or drakewhite.com for more information.
Art show
2019 UNCG Faculty Biennial will be on display from June 15-Sept. 15 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit will feature recent work by studio art faculty in UNCG’s School of Art.
Visit weatherspoon.uncg.edu to learn more.
Classic musical
The Theatre Guild of Rockingham County will present “Mary Poppins” at Reidsville High School, 1901 S. Park Drive in Reidsville.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 20-22 and 2:30 p.m. June 23.
Tickets are available at tgrc-nc.com.
Tribute show
Classic Journey Live will perform at 8 p.m. June 15 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The Journey tribute band will play the greatest hits and other songs.
Tickets are $35-$50 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Art exhibit
A Dorothy Milligan Retrospective will be on display through July 24 at The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Admission is free.
Call 336-274-9814 or visit thearterygallery.com.
Dance show
The Dance Project will present an Artists in Residence showcase at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at Studio 323, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The program will feature Vania Claiborne (Burlington), Joshua ‘Link’ Lanning (Graham), Hannah Nichols (Greensboro) and Rose Sunila (Greensboro).
Admission is free. A $5 donation is suggested.
Visit danceproject.org.