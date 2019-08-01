Cinema Under the Stars will return for three Fridays in August at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the films will be shown at dark on the main lawn. In case of rain, the showings will be in the museum’s auditorium.
Food trucks will be onsite, and a cash bar will be available (no outside alcohol permitted). Blankets, chairs and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.
This year’s films are:
Aug. 9: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961). The story of Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn), a young New York socialite who becomes interested in a man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. Not rated.
Aug. 16: “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). When aspiring journalist Andrea (Anne Hathaway) lands an assistant job at a legendary magazine, she is thrown into the ruthless, high-powered world of fashion and its notorious leading lady, Editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Rated PG-13.
Aug. 23: “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). Soon enough, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence. Rated PG-13.
Visit reynoldahouse.org.
Summer Film Festival
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival continues at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, with:
Aug. 1: “Blue Hawaii” (1961). Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Aug. 5: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962). Not rated. 2 hours, 15 minutes.
Aug. 6: “Gone with the Wind” (1939). Rated G. 3 hours, 58 minutes.
Aug. 7: “The Incredibles” (2004). Rated PG. 1 hour, 56 minutes.
Aug. 8: “The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert” (1994). Rated R. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Aug. 9: “The Birds” (1963). Rated PG-13. 2 hours.
Aug. 12: “Notorious” (1946). 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Aug. 13: “Midnight Cowboy” (1969). Rated R. 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Aug. 14: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988). Rated PG. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Aug. 15: “Stand by Me” (1997). Rated R. 1 hour, 29 minutes.
Aug. 16: “Vertigo” (1958). Rated PG. 2 hours, 9 minutes.
The movies will begin at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military members and first responders at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Mipso at festival
Old-time band Mipso will be the headliner at Reevestock Music Festival at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Hidden Amphitheatre, 357 Ivy Circle in Elkin.
The Chapel Hill quartet is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Jacob Sharp of Morganton, and Wood Robinson and Libby Rodenbough, both of Greensboro.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Other groups that will perform include Time Sawyer, Songs From the Road Band and Akita.
Tickets are $25-$35 for Friday and $30 for Saturday at reevestock.com/tickets.
To learn more visit reevestock.com or mipsomusic.com.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Aug. 2: Glorious Day (Christian rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at West College Street, Elon. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are canceled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
Aug. 2: The Mullins Sisters (country): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs. Wine, beer and food by Pita Delite will be for sale. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefield cellars.com.
Aug. 3: Back Porch Orchestra. Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage, Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets and chairs. 336-449-7241 or gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.
Aug. 3: Elusive Groove and Cinnamon Reggae (reggae) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 4: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul) and 7:15 p.m. West End Mambo (Latin) Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 4: Vaden Landers (country blues) at High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
Aug. 7: Lakota John at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Aug. 9: The Castaways (beach, soul, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at City Park, 1388 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
Aug. 9: Wristband (blues, rock): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefield cellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs. Wine, beer and food by Marty’s BBQ will be for sale. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 9: Natural Element (opening act) and Julian Vaughn at Downtown Jazz Series, Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 9: Beach & Blues Jam with Cory Luetjen. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Children younger than 10 are free, as well as dogs on leashes. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Aug. 9: Jim Quick & Coastline. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/ market-music.
Aug. 10: Tyler Millard. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations will be accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. oakridge nc.com.
Aug. 11: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops). Free; donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 11: Black & Blue (Motown, R&B). Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. No alcohol. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
Rock show
Moe. and Blues Traveler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Special guest will be G. Love.
Moe. has been touring for 30 years and has 11 studio albums.
Thirty years ago, four teen friends joined together to make Blues Traveler. The Grammy-winning band has released 13 studio albums.
Garrett “G. Love” Dutton is celebrating his 25th year touring and has released 15 records.
Tickets are $25-$49.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Singing contest
The annual Triad Idol competition will be from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Triad Idol is a local singing contest that gives competitors a chance to make it onto the TV show “American Idol.” Winners will receive “Front of the Line Passes” which get them a spot in the front of the line when the “American Idol” bus tour comes to Raleigh.
Competitors must be between 15 and 28 as of June 1, 2019. Contestants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Eligible contestants must be from counties in host ABC 45’s viewing area: Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Rockingham, Davidson, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin, Randolph, Montgomery, Alleghany, Caswell and Patrick (in Virginia).
Go to ABC45.com or call Lori Bates at 336-499-1805 for more information.