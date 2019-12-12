Piedmont Winterfest will be open through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices are $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com for more information.
Santa photos
Santa is coming to town 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in front of the big Christmas tree at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The event, sponsored by Truliant Federal Credit Union, features live entertainment, coffee and food trucks, vendors, and more while you wait for your visit and free photo(s) with Santa.
Digital photos will be emailed to visitors via a private gallery link following the event.
‘Christmas Shoes’
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet presents “The Christmas Shoes” at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Dana Auditorium on the campus of Guilford College at 5700 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
A family’s tale of hope and love is told through dance and narration.
Tickets are $5-$35 at the ‘Events’ tab at www.royalexpressions.org.
Classic holiday ballet
Greensboro Ballet presents its annual production of “The Nutcracker” this weekend at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Performances are 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22.
Tickets are $20-$40. Tickets are $5 off for students, seniors, military and ages 2-18. A $3 facility fee and sales tax are added to each ticket.
Have Tea with Clara at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21.
Tickets are $22.
To avoid a $3.50 fee on online ticket purchases, stop by the box office or call 336-333-2605.
Food and other items will be accepted to benefit a different charity at each performance. To see a list of charities, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
Holiday classic remix
“Nutcracker ... The Remix!” is a fun twist on a the holiday classic.
It will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $6.81 at https://thevandyke.org.
Winter concert
The ‘Boro Sessions and Doodad Farm present a winter concert, “The Shortest Day,” with Kenny Jackson, Erynn Marshall, Carl Jones, Bobb Head and Rochelle Moser at The Doodad Farm, 4701 Land Ave. in Greensboro.
It is a free event, but a $20 donation is appreciated at the door. Bring a covered dish for dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 14; concert begins 7 p.m.
Please reserve a seat at theborosessions@gmail.com or by clicking “going” on the Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/2644951968877098.
For more information, email theborosessions@gmail.com
Classic Christmas tale
High Point Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” this week at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
Tickets are $18-$20 at https://highpointtheatre.com, at the box office or by calling 336-887-3001.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $20-$52 and can be purchased at wssymphony.org or by calling 336-464-0145.
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s performance will feature guest singers Estelí Gomez, soprano; Dianna Grabowski, mezzo-soprano; Steven Soph, tenor; and Charles Wesley Evans, baritone, as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Christopher Gilliam.
Kernersville Yuletide
Kernersville presents holiday cheer during A Kernersville Yuletide from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
There will be A Victorian Christmas at historic Korner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 adults, $6 ages 6-18.
Admission is free to the A Garden Holiday Open House at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. Or take a free tour of the Kernersville Museum at 127 W. Mountain St.
The museum also features an outdoor ice rink. Skating admission is $7 for 30 minutes.
For information, visit www.kornersfolly.org.
‘The Grinch’
“The Grinch” will be shown at Holiday Movie in the Park from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from his dog, Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.
The 2018 movie is rated PG and is 1 hour, 32 minutes long.
Coffee and treats will be for sale from food trucks. Local vendors will also be on-site.
Bring blankets or chairs.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org for more information.
Christmas on Sunset
Downtown Asheboro will come alive with old-fashioned holiday ambiance during Christmas on Sunset from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 along Sunset Avenue.
The free event features music and carolers, holiday characters, wagon and carriage rides, crafts, marshmallow roasting, hot cider, and hot chocolate.
For information, visit the Christmas On Sunset Facebook page.
Holiday play
“Black Nativity” will be Dec. 14-22 at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Langston Hughes’ musical relives the birth of Jesus Christ through the beat of the drum, the feet of high-energy dancers and the souls of passionate storytellers.
Tickets are $51-$56 and include a buffet dinner and drink by phone at 336-292-2211 or barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com for more information.
Holiday concert
Fiddle and Bow will present Piedmont Songbag’s annual holiday concert Dec. 20; doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert at 8 p.m. at Upstage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 South Elm St. in Greensboro.
The evening will include a selection of Piedmont Songbag favorites, featuring Don Morgan, Rebekkah Raker, Cliff Greeson, Sam Frazier and Jack Wilkins. The band’s annual musical and vaudevillian performance has become part of Greensboro’s holiday season and creative lore. Members Sam Frazier and Don Morgan have written a host of funny holiday songs, and those tunes have kept hordes of folks looking forward to Piedmont Songbag’s holiday show every year.
Tickets are $14 for members or $16 non-members, and are available at https://fiddleandbowevents.eventbrite.com.
For more information, email pegparham@fiddleandbow.org
