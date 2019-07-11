Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
July 12: Old Man Noize (rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 12: Sigean (Celtic): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Wine, beer and food by Porterhouse Burger Truck will be for sale. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
July 12: Mia Thompson (opening act) and Chelsey Green & The Green Project at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 12: Darrell Harwood. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
July 13: Barefoot Modern. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. the following day. oakridgenc.com.
July 13: Wonderwall Beatles Tribute (‘60s-’70s rock) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 13: The Grand Ole Uproar. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. Shows are rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
July 14: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. 6:30 p.m. Eastern Music Festival Young Artist Wind Ensemble (classical, pops). Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 14: Bombadil (indie folk). Arts Splash at High Point Library Plaza, 901 N. Main St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcohol. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
July 17: Wristband (rock and blues). Tunes @ Noon, noon to 1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
July 19: Bounce (Top 40, rock, pop). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Clay Street, Mebane. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 19: Radio Revolver (rock, blues): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Wine, beer, food by Pita Delite for sale. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
July 20: Part Time Party Time Band. Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. summerfieldnc.gov.
July 20: Westend Mambo (Latin). Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 21: Shana Tucker (jazz, soul). Arts Splash at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcohol. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
July 21: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Founders Lawn, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (jazz), two 45-minute sets. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 21: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (soul, R&B, funk, reggae, jazz, country, beach). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or visit asheboronc.gov.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- July 12: “Mary Poppins Returns”
- July 19: “Small Foot”
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture for more information.
Classic movies
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival will continue through Aug. 16 at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
This week’s movies will be:
7 p.m. July 11: “Grease” (1978). A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad ladies man (John Travolta) have a sweet summer romance at the beach. But when school starts back, can the couple fit into each other’s world? Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 51 minutes.
7 p.m. July 15: “Purple Rain” (1984). The Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the Revolution, escaping a tumultuous home life through music. Rated R. 1 hour, 51 minutes.
7 p.m. July 16: “Time Bandits” (1981). Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. They have a map charting all the holes in the fabric of time and are using it to steal treasures from different historical eras. Rated PG. 1 hour, 56 minutes.
7 p.m. July 17: “Caddyshack” (1980). To win a college scholarship reserved for caddies, a teen volunteers to caddy for a prominent and influential club member (Ted Knight). Also stars Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield and Billy Murray. Rated R. 1 hour, 38 minutes.
7 p.m. July 18: “The Blues Brothers” (1980). After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd). Jake’s first task is to save the orphanage the brothers grew up in by raising $5,000 to pay back taxes. The two are convinced they can earn the money by getting their old band back together. Rated R. 2 hours, 28 minutes.
7 p.m. July 19: “North by Northwest” (1959). Madison Avenue ad executive Roger O. Thornhill (Cary Grant) is pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) after Thornhill is mistaken for a government agent. The chase leads to a cross-country journey and a meeting with the mysterious Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint). Rated PG. 2 hours, 16 minutes.
Teen star
Teen Nickelodeon and YouTube star Jojo Siwa will perform at 7 p.m. July 16 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or itsjojosiwa.com to learn more.
Spanish Trap show
Anuel AA will perform at 8 p.m. July 19 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, as part of the Real Hasta da Muerte USA Tour, Part 2.
Anuel AA is considered an urban genre sensation and Spanish Trap pioneer.
Tickets are $49-$149 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or anuelaa.com.
Throwback show
‘90s Kickback Concert with Dru Hill, Ginuwine and others will be at 8 p.m. July 20 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $45-$95 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Beer festival
The 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event will feature over 200 beers brewed in the area.
The schedule will be:
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Ultimate VIP is $70 for exclusive beers and a swag bag.
- 1:30-3 p.m.: Classic VIP is $50 for a 15th anniversary gift.
- 3-6 p.m.: General Admission is $30.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or summertimebrews.com for more information.