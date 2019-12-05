The Gathering will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The holiday concert will feature Laurelyn Dossett, April Verch, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton performing a variety of holiday music, including original tunes, as well as traditional Appalachian songs.
Tickets are $17-$37 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com.
‘The Grinch’
“The Grinch” will be shown at Holiday Movie in the Park from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from his dog, Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.
The 2018 movie is rated PG and is 1 hour, 32 minutes long.
Coffee and treats will be for sale from food trucks. Local vendors will also be on-site.
Bring blankets or chairs.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org for more information.
Musical play
Theatre Guild of Rockingham County will present “Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity” at Rockingham Community College, 215 Wrenn Memorial Road in Wentworth.
Join the Rev. Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship for a down-home Nativity celebration in this Appalachian musical revue. It begins with the story of Adam and Eve and leads up to the birth of Jesus.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets are $15 for those 19 and older and $10 for those 18 and younger and students by phone at 336-627-0228, at tgrc-nc.com/box-office or at the door.
To learn more, visit tgrc-nc.com.
Holiday jazz
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra’s sixth annual Holiday Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The show will feature new arrangements and some area vocalists.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and military at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or ptjazzorchestra.com for more information.
Christmas play
“Sister’s Christmas Catechism” will be at Odeon Theatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? It’s a retelling of the Nativity story.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets are $50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Holiday Showcase
Center for Visual Artists will host The Holiday Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
More than 40 artists will display and sell handcrafted jewelry, pottery and dishware, paintings, photography, hand-crafted decor, wind chimes, found material objects, wallets, handbags, scarves, and more.
Visit greensboroart.org for more information.
Visit Santa
Visit Santa and take photos from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The event will include live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more. A photographer will take free photos with Santa. The photos can be downloaded from a private gallery after the event.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org to learn more.
Holiday play
“Black Nativity” will be Dec. 14-22 at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Langston Hughes’ musical relives the birth of Jesus Christ through the beat of the drum, the feet of high-energy dancers and the souls of passionate storytellers.
Tickets are $51 to $56 and include a buffet dinner and drink by phone at 336-292-2211 or barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com for more information.
Holiday event
German Christmas in Colonial Carolina will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Alamance Battleground State Historic Site, 5803 S. N.C. 62 in Burlington.
The event will include 18th-century cooking, sausage and sauerkraut making, music, and activities for children.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children younger than 12.
Call 336-227-4785 or visit facebook.com/AlamanceBattlegroundshs to learn more.
Piedmont Winterfest
Piedmont Winterfest will be open through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit piedmontwinterfest.com.
Library events
Greensboro Public Library branches will be hosting some upcoming holiday events, including:
6-7 p.m. Dec. 5: Jazzing Up the Holidays: Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road. Jazz music by Guilford College’s student musicians. Make some wintry crafts. All ages welcome.
7-8 p.m. Dec. 9: Jingle All the Way with Holiday Jazz, Benjamin Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. Holiday music by local jazz musician Wally West.
10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21: Grinch Fest at Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road. Make Grinchy green slime, pin a heart on the Grinch and more.
