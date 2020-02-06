A new exhibit, N.C. Women Abstract Painters, will be on display from Feb. 7-April 11 at GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Featuring Eleanor Annand, Barbara Ellis, Celia Johnson, Katy Mixon and Felicia Van Bork, the exhibit features about 80 major works of art.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit greenhillnc.org.
Original play
Triad Stage will present “2 Wolves and a Lamb” at The Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, is about local elections in the fictional town of Hawboro that pit old friends against each other.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 9, 11-13, 16, 18-20; 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 15-16, 23.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org.
For more information, visit triadstage.org.
Dance show
Camille A. Brown & Dancers will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro, as part of the UNCG Concert & Lecture Series.
The company will perform “Black Girl: Linguistic Play,” which celebrates Double Dutch jump rope, social dances and hand-clapping games, which Brown says are both contemporary and ancestral.
A Conversation with the Artist will follow the performance.
Tickets are $30-$35 for adults; $20-$25 for seniors, military, faculty, staff and retirees; $5 for UNCG students; and $10 for other students at vpa.uncg.edu/ucls/tickets.
Visit camilleabrown.org for more information.
Reggae show
The Wailers will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The Wailers are a reggae band formed by the remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers, following the death of Bob Marley in 1981.
Tickets are $22.50 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or thewailers.net to learn more.
Air Force band
U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band will perform two upcoming shows: 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point; and 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The performances are free, but tickets are required. There is a limit of four tickets.
For the High Point show, get tickets at High Point Theatre box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com. For the Greensboro show, get tickets at Carolina Theatre box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Christian show
Winter Jam will be Feb. 15 at Greensboro Coliseum, 310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The annual concert will feature Christian music artists including Crowder, Andy Mineo, Building 429, Red, Austin French, Newsong, Riley Clemmons and speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black.
Jam Nation, featuring Hillsong Young & Free, Passion and Louie Giglio, will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by a pre-jam party at 5 p.m. and the concert at 6 p.m.
Admission is $15 at the door. No ticket required.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or 2020.jamtour.com for more information.
Southern rock
The Southern Gothic will perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The band plays Southern rock and soul.
Special guest will be The Grand Ole Uproar which plays rock, Americana and country.
Tickets are $15 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com
For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com or thesoutherngothicmusic.com.
Songwriter show
Songwriter Steve Dorff will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Dorff, whose tour is called “I Wrote That One, Too ...,” has written songs for Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks and others.
Tickets are $20-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or stevedorff.com to learn more.
Classic movie
The next movie in The Carolina Classic Movie series will be “Imitation of Life” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Lora Meredith (Lana Turner), a white single mother who dreams of being on Broadway, meets Annie Johnson (Juanita Moore), a black widow. Annie becomes the caretaker of Lora’s daughter, Suzie (Sandra Dee), while Lora pursues her stage career. The 1959 movie is not rated and is 2 hours and 5 minutes long.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first responders.
For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com.
Print exhibit
The exhibit “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” will be on display through Feb. 23 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., on the UNCG campus in Greensboro.
Saar’s works narrate stories of the African American experience, from the personal to the political.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org for more information.
Musicians needed
Creative Greensboro is looking for musical acts to perform at this summer’s MUSEP (Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park) concert series. MUSEP concerts are free live performances held at outdoor spaces around the city from June to August.
The deadline to respond to the open call is Feb. 24. Apply online at creativegreensboro.com.
Call 336-373-2547 or visit creativegreensboro.com for more information.
Democracy exhibit
The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” will be on display though March 29 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is part of a bigger display called “Project Democracy 20/20”, which explores democracy and the vote.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit greensborohistory.org for more information.
Calling artists
Four Saints Brewing Company is inviting artists to participate in its quarterly Artwall Project, which is in its fifth year.
The tasting room features artists’ works on a 12-by-4 1/2-foot wall.
Submissions should be appropriate for a mixed audience, i.e. not overtly political, sexual or violent in content. Any medium is accepted as long as it can be displayed or attached to the wall.
The chosen artists will get a $300 stipend, $250 supply allowance, two commemorative T-shirts of their design and a profit share of T-shirt sales.
For rules and submission information, visit ncartsincubator.com/four-saints-artwall.
Pop show
Fitz and the Tantrums will bring its “All the Feels Tour” to Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12.
The band, whose biggest hit so far is “HandClap,” plays pop, soul and indie music.
Tickets are $25 in advance at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com; or $30 the day of the show.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or fitzandthetantrums.com for more information.
Tribute band
Brown Eyed Women will perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 6 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The all-female group pays tribute to the Grateful Dead.
Tickets are $15 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or browneyedwomen.net to learn more.
Laser show
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The show features lasers and large screen videos set to the music of rock group Pink Floyd. The first half of the show is set in 3D.
Tickets are $22-$40 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
To learn more, visit carolinatheatre.com or laserspectacular.com.
