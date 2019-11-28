Singer/songwriter/guitarist Seth Walker will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The North Carolina native plays Americana, blues and roots music.
Special guest will be Alan Peterson.
Tickets are $19 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $23 the day of the show.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or sethwalker.com for more information.
Craft show
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Arts & Crafts Festival will be at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
The event will feature work from artists and craftspeople from across the country.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for those younger than 6.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Motown Christmas
A Motown Christmas will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
A Motown Christmas features The Motown Experience, a world-class vocal group featuring past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols.
Tickets are $39-$55 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com to learn more.
Musical play
Theatre Guild of Rockingham County will present “Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity” at Rockingham Community College, 215 Wrenn Memorial Road in Wentworth.
Join the Rev. Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship for a down-home Nativity celebration in this Appalachian musical revue. It begins with the story of Adam and Eve and leads to the birth of Jesus.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets are $15 for those 19 and older and $10 for those 18 and younger and students by phone at 336-627-0228, at tgrc-nc.com/box-office or at the door.
For more information, visit tgrc-nc.com.
Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice will be at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
“Road Trip Adventures” will feature Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Mary Poppins, Moana, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie and others.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 4-7, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 11 a.m. Dec. 7, 3 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets start at $25 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or disneyonice.com.
Blues show
Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The band plays blues and rock.
Special guests will be Whiskey Foxtrot and Chip Perry Band.
Tickets are $10 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $15 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or travelingbluesband.com for more information.
Jazz Ensemble
The Department of Music at Greensboro College will present the Jazz Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit greensboro.edu.
Holiday jazz
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra’s sixth annual Holiday Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The show will feature new arrangements, featuring some area vocalists.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and military at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or ptjazzorchestra.com to learn more.
Christmas play
“Sister’s Christmas Catechism” will be at Odeon Theatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? It’s a retelling of the Nativity story.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets are $50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Candlefest
Candlefest will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive in Greensboro.
The event will feature music throughout the garden, a visit with Santa and nearly 4,000 luminarias set up by Girl Scouts of the Carolinas. Hot chocolate and s’mores will be for sale.
Admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item. The food will be donated to a local food bank.
Festival of Lights
The annual Festival of Lights will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Greensboro.
The event will include a tree lighting in Center City Park, a holiday market at LeBauer Park, community sing-a-long, food trucks and a visit from Santa in Hamburger Square. Carolers and acoustic performers will be set up along Elm Street and inside the Greensboro Cultural Center.
The holiday market at LeBauer Park will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The market will include 80 vendor booths with crafts, artwork and gifts.
Visit downtownindecember.org for more information.
Holiday Parade
Greensboro’s Holiday Parade will be at noon Dec. 7 in downtown Greensboro.
The parade will feature high school and college bands, dance and drill teams, professional floats, and more.
The parade will start at North Greene and East Lindsay streets to East Market Street to North Church Street and will end at East Lindsay Street.
Visit downtownindecember.org for more information.
Holiday Concert
Greensboro College’s Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more, visit greensboro.edu.
Advent concert
A la carte concert series will present “An Advent Concert for All” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Green St. in Greensboro.
The program will feature seasonal music from Bach, Brahms, Manfredini and others, as well as folk carols and improvisations from a variety of cultures and traditions. Jazz trumpeter Al Strong and Friends will perform.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Visit alcgreensboro.com for more information.
Santa letters
Children can send letters to Santa through Nov. 30.
Drop letters off at the following locations:
- Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
- Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road
- Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road
- Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.
- Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road
They will receive a return letter in the mail.
Ice skating
Piedmont Winterfest will be open through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit piedmontwinterfest.com.
Holiday Showcase
Center for Visual Artists will host The Holiday Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. now through Dec. 6 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
More than 40 artists will display and sell handcrafted jewelry, pottery and dishware, paintings photography, hand-crafted decor, wind chimes, found material objects, wallets, handbags, scarves and more.
For more, visit greensboroart.org.
