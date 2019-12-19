There’s still time to view and shop the Winter Show at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
The show is on view through Jan. 17 at the gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
From paintings to fiber, the 40th annual holiday exhibition features works for sale by nearly 100 artists who live in North Carolina.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For information, visit www.greenhillnc.org.
Ice skating
Piedmont Winterfest continues through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host a free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com for more information.
Holiday Movie at the Park: The Grinch
Bundle up in your coziest gear and come to downtown Greensboro’s LeBauer Park to watch The Grinch at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Enjoy coffee and treats from food trucks, a bit of shopping with local vendors, and more! The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. for folks to come in and get settled on the lawn to enjoy a pre-show before the movie begins. Bring blankets and/or a chair, and plenty of layers!
There is no cost to watch the movie, which is presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Classic holiday ballet
High Point Ballet presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 11 a.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets are $20-$35; call the box office at 336-887-3001 or visit https://highpointtheatre.com.
Holiday classic goes to the dogs
The Greensboro Ballet presents “The Muttcracker,” a full performance of “The Nutcracker” but with a few dogs from the SPCA of the Triad added to the cast.
The performance is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $20-$40. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
Symphony concert
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual free holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The concert features guest soloist Ken Kennedy along with a visit from Santa Claus, a performance by the Summit Figure Skating Club and a visit from four-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Jeremy Abbott.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Admission is a suggested donation of three cans of food for The Salvation Army.
For information, visit https://greensborosymphony.org.
‘Encore!’
Alumni of Greensboro’s Weaver Academy of performance and visual arts return for “Encore!”, a showcase of talents at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the school at 300 S. Spring St.
The Denise Descousiz and Michael Parrish Weaver Alumni Award will be presented at the event.
Admission is $5. For information, call 336-370-8282.
Holiday play
“Black Nativity” runs through Dec. 22 at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Langston Hughes’ musical relives the birth of Jesus Christ through the beat of the drum, the feet of high-energy dancers and the souls of passionate storytellers.
Tickets are $51-$56 and include a buffet dinner and drink by phone at 336-292-2211 or barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com for more information.
Holiday concert
Fiddle and Bow will present Piedmont Songbag’s annual holiday concert Dec. 20 — doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert at 8 p.m. — at Upstage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 South Elm St. in Greensboro.
The evening will include a selection of Piedmont Songbag favorites, featuring Don Morgan, Rebekkah Raker, Cliff Greeson, Sam Frazier and Jack Wilkins. The band’s annual musical and vaudevillian performance has become part of Greensboro’s holiday season and creative lore. Members Sam Frazier and Don Morgan have written a host of funny holiday songs.
Tickets are $14 for members or $16 non-members, and are available at fiddleandbowevents.eventbrite.com.
For more information, email pegparham@fiddleandbow.org.
Library event
The Greensboro Public Library is hosting the holiday event Grinch Fest, which will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road.
Make Grinchy green slime, pin a heart on the Grinch and more.
Visit library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/hemphill-branch for more information.
Movie screenings
RiverRun Retro will welcome screen legend Veronica Cartwright for two screenings of the 1978 classic film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” which stars Cartwright in the role of Nancy Bellicec. The screenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Hanesbrands Theatre at 209 North Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, and at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at RED Cinemas in Greensboro.
Both screenings will include an on-stage conversation with Cartwright about the film and its production. RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” is an American sci-fi horror film directed by Philip Kaufman and features Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy along with Cartwright. Released on Dec. 22, 1978, it is a remake of the original 1956 “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and is based on the novel “The Body Snatchers,” by Jack Finney. The plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates, each being a perfect copy of the person replaced but devoid of human emotion.
Tickets are $12 (plus tax and fees) and are available at riverrunfilm.com.
Avett Brothers Get your tickets to see the Avett Brothers when the group plays Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available at the coliseum box office and ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $89.50 general admission or $49.50-$79.50 reserved (plus applicable fees).
For more details, visit theavettbrothers.com, greensborocoliseum.com or nationalshows2.com. Hotel and VIP packages are available at CID.com.
Harley-DavidsonHands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit, is coming to Jan. 25 through May 17 to the Greensboro Science Center at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
The center will also partner with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3-7 the chance to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike; check with the center about available times. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and sign a waiver in order to participate in the experience.
Admission to the exhibit is free with general admission or GSC membership. General admission is $14.50 for adults ages 14-64, $13.50 for children ages 3-13, and $13.50 for seniors ages 65+. Children 2 and younger are free.
Visit www.greensboroscience.org for more information.
