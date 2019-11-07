The Eric Gales Band and The Tyler Millard Band will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $12 in advance at theblindtiger.com or $15 the day of the show.
Country show
Country singer Sammy Kershaw will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Kershaw has had more than 25 Top 40 singles, including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life.” Kershaw is also writing an autobiography.
Tickets are $55-$75 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or sammykershaw.com.
Bluegrass show
Bluegrass group The Seldom Scene will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
The group formed in 1971 and plays traditional and progressive bluegrass, as well as county, rock and pop songs in the bluegrass style.
Tickets are $20-$38 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or seldomscene.com.
Whiskey Foxtrot
Americana, country, blues and rock band Whiskey Foxtrot has several upcoming shows, including:
- Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 16: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro, as part of the N.C. Steel Guitar Summit Show, also featuring Rich Lerner & the Groove. $8 at thevandyke.org.
- 8-11 p.m. Nov. 22: Sawmill II, 5529 W. Market St., Greensboro
- 6 p.m.-midnight Nov. 27: The Millennium Center, 101 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem. Thanksgathering 2019 with Marvelous Funkshun, Fat Cheek Kat and more. No cover.
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 29: Riders in the Country, 5701 Randleman Road, Randleman. With Carolina Ignition.
- 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30: The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. With Cory Luetjen & the Travelling Blues Band. $10 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $15 at the door.
- 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5: Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem.
- 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7: Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap, 1224 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro.
- 9:30 p.m.-midnight Dec. 13: Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave., Greensboro. With John Howie Jr. & the Rosewood Bluff. $8 at the door.
Visit whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com.
Stage musical
The Steve Martin and Edie Brickell Broadway production “Bright Star” will be presented at Hayworth Fine Arts Center, Pauline Theatre, 833 Montlieu Ave. in High Point.
Inspired by a real event, the musical shares a tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1920s and 1940s.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
For more information, visit highpoint.edu.
Upcoming shows
High Point Theatre, at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will present several upcoming performances, including:
- 8 p.m. Nov. 16: A Brother’s Revival, an Allman Brothers tribute band featuring two former band members. $20-$40. abrothersrevival.com.
- 8 p.m. Nov. 22: “The America I Grew Up In,” starring Jeff Allen’s family-friendly funny storytelling. $25-$35. jeffallencomedy.com.
- 8 p.m. Nov. 23: Jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour in concert. $30-$40. leeritenour.com.
- 7 p.m. Nov. 24: Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry. $25-$40. johnberry.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
Christian show
Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
This concert series is the first time three of the most prolific bands in Christian music have joined forces.
Tickets are $20-$149.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Greensboro Swarm
Greensboro Swarm basketball’s home opener will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The Swarm will be playing the Westchester Knicks.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Comedy game show
Clash of the Comedians Comedy Game Show will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Starring Akintunde and Chinnitta “Chocolate” Morris, the king and queen of clean comedy, the event will be hosted by Randy “The Game Show Guy” Myers. Guests can win prizes from the Blessing Money Machine and “Let’s Have Church” Wheel of Favor.
Tickets are $15-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com. Proceeds will benefit I Can Make It Youth Workshops.
The Crown concerts
The Crown at Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host several upcoming concerts, including:
- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14: The End of America with the Oshima Brothers. $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Visit theendofamericamusic.com or oshimabrothers.com.
- 8 p.m. Nov. 15: Lula Wiles with Dyado. $15. Visit lulawiles.com or facebook.com/dyadotheband.
- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16: Gooseberry Jam with Donna Hopkins Band. $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Visit thegooseberryjam.com or donnahopkins.com.
- 8 p.m. Nov. 29: Seth Walker with Alan Peterson. $19 in advance, $23 day of show. Visit sethwalker.com or alanpeterson.co.
- 7 p.m. Nov. 30: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band with Whiskey Foxtrot and Chip Perry Band. $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit travelingbluesband.com or whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’
The Choral Society of Greensboro will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Visit csogso.com to learn more.
Comedy, horror
Joshua Kane will present “Gothic at Midnight: An Evening of Hilarity and Horror” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Kane performs classic tales as solo theater vignettes.
Tickets are $15-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or joshuakane.com to learn more.
Bluegrass show
Bluegrass/Old Time Jam with Wayne Fugate and the Bright Star Band will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at David R. Hayworth Park, Hoffman Amphitheatre on the High Point University campus at One University Parkway in High Point.
Fugate is a mandolin player and part of the original production and national tour of the hit Broadway musical, “Bright Star,” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
Free tickets are available at highpoint.edu/theatre.
The band will also perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Admission is free.
Christmas play
Greensboro College Theatre will present “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” in Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The play, which is a sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” centers on Mary as she grows tired of her role as the dutiful middle sister. An unexpected Christmas guest sparks hope for Mary.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242, or emailing tickets@greensboro.edu.
To learn more, visit greensboro.edu.
Nativity play
Barn Dinner Theatre will present “Black Nativity” at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Langston Hughes’ musical relives the birth of Jesus through the beat of drums, high-energy dancing and storytelling.
Performances will be Nov. 9-Dec. 3 and Dec. 14-22.
Tickets start at $51 by phone at 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com.
Lecture
Guilford College Bryan Series presents Doris Kearns Goodwin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author has written seven critically acclaimed and best-selling books, including “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” released in September.
Tickets are $60 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or greensboro.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.