Greensboro Summer Solstice festival will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 22 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, and Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, both in Greensboro.
Three stages will feature live music and performances. Food, crafts, jewelry and other vendors will be onsite. A kids area will include crafts, magic and more. Service vendors will include face and body painting, henna, fairy hair and others.
The Fire Show Finale will be from 9 to 10 p.m. with GypSee Lights Hoop Troupe and Triad Fire Collective.
Admission is $5.
Visit greensborosummersolstice.org to learn more.
Beach music
The 16th annual Beach Music Concert Series is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through June 27 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $10 at chsnc.org/beach or at the gate. Children younger than 12 are free. Season tickets are $40. Beer and wine are available for sale.
The schedule is:
- June 20: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
- June 27: The Tams
Proceeds from the concert series support the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, which works with children and families in the Triad and across the state.
Call 800-632-1400, Ext. 553, or visit chsnc.org/beach to learn more.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
- June 21: Sweet T & The Biscuits (Americana, folk). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Clay Street, Mebane. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
- June 21: James Vincent Carroll (rock, folk, blues). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by PorterHouse Burger Truck will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
- June 22: Nathan Ward Band. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park’s amphitheater, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. the following day. oakridgenc.com.
- June 22: Jerry Wilson & The Rockin’ Soul Band (rock, soul) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
- June 22: Nantucket. Music @ Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111, ci.reidsville.nc.us.
- June 23: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, 6 p.m. Nu-Blu (bluegrass, Americana) and 7:15 p.m. The Radials (Americana, country) at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
- June 23: Kooley High (hip-hop) at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
- June 26: Rajen Sukhadia (Indian) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
- June 27: Entertainers (beach, R&B, classic rock). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
- June 28: Carri Smithey Band (country, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
- June 28: Saundra Crenshaw (opening act) and Kayla Waters at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
- June 28: Smokin Hot at City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
- June 28: Red Dirt Revival (country). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by El Taco Vaquero will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
- June 29: Grove Jazz Fest. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
- June 29: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
- June 29: Karolina Kool (rock, country, beach). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711 or edennc.us.
- June 30: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba (world, West African) at High Point University Amphitheater, 905 Founders St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or highpointarts.org.
- June 30: N.C. Brass Band. Summer Park Series at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. 6 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585, intothearts.org/summer.
Concert at Carolina
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Josh Rouse will perform at 8 p.m. June 21 at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $23 the day of the show or $20 in advance.
Visit the box office, call 336-333-2605 or go to carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- June 21: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- June 28: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture for more information.
‘Mary Poppins’
The Theatre Guild of Rockingham County presents “Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 20-22 and 2:30 p.m. June 23 at Reidsville High School at 1901 S. Park Drive in Reidsville.
Tickets are $15 adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger and students.
Call 336-627-0228 or visit www.tgrc-nc.com to learn more.