The 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event will feature over 200 beers brewed in the area.
Live music will include Acoustic Fusino from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Cory Luetien & the Traveling Blues Band from 4 to 6 p.m.
The schedule will be:
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Ultimate VIP is $70 for exclusive beers and a swag bag.
- 1:30-3 p.m.: Classic VIP is $50 for a 15th anniversary gift.
- 3-6 p.m.: General Admission is $30.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or summertimebrews.com for more information.
Film festival
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival continues at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, with:
July 18: “The Blues Brothers.” Rated R. 2 hours, 28 minutes.
July 19: “North by Northwest.” Rated PG. 2 hours, 16 minutes.
July 22: “Psycho.” Rated R. 1 hour, 49 minutes.
July 23: “Dirty Dancing.” Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 40 minutes.
July 24: “Inside Out.” Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
July 25: “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Rated G. 1 hour, 48 minutes.
Movies begin at 7 p.m. Concessions will be sold.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first-responders and are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Shakespeare
The Drama Center of City Arts will present “Hamlet” at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.
The shortened version of the play will begin at 6 p.m. July 25-28.
It has all the intrigue, betrayal, jealousy, murder and even the supernatural of the full-length play.
Admission is a suggested $10 donation.
In case of rain, the performance will move to the Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro.
Visit thedramacenter.com.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
July 19: Bounce (Top 40, rock, pop). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Clay Street, Mebane. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 19: Radio Revolver (rock, blues): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table. Wine, beer and food by Pita Delite will be for sale. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
July 20: Part Time Party Time Band. Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. summerfieldnc.gov.
July 20: Westend Mambo (Latin). Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 21: Shana Tucker (jazz, soul). Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, visit highpointarts.org.
July 21: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Founders Lawn at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (jazz), two 45-minute sets. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 21: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (soul, R&B, funk, reggae, jazz, country, beach). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or visit asheboronc.gov.
July 24: Island Vibes (Caribbean). Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
July 25: Steve Owens & Summer Time (Carolina beach, Southern soul, rock). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188, cityofgraham.com.
July 26: Time Sawyer (folk, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 26: Moxie Band (funk, rock, soul): Food by Medley NC. Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
July 26: David P. Stevens (opening act) and Dee Lucas at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. in Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
July 26: Radio Revolver. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
July 27: Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
July 27: Caleb Caudle (Americana) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
July 27: Against the Nights (Christian rock). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre. Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711, edennc.us.
July 27: Sub-Radio. Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111, ci.reidsville.nc.us.
July 28: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Country Park, Shelter 7, 3905 Nathanel Greene Drive, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Low Key (classic rock to pop) and 7:15 p.m. Sam Frazier & the Side Effects at Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 28: Victoria Victoria (indie, pop) at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
July 28: The Embers at Tanglewood. Summer Park Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585, intothearts.org/summer.
Rock show
Rock band Buckcherry will perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
Tickets are $25 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or buckcherry.com.
Spanish Trap
Anuel AA will perform at 8 p.m. July 19 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, as part of the Real Hasta da Muerte USA Tour, Part 2.
Anuel AA is considered an urban genre sensation and Spanish Trap pioneer.
Tickets are $49-$149 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or anuelaa.com.
Throwback show
‘90s Kickback Concert with Dru Hill, Ginuwine and others will be at 8 p.m. July 20 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $45-$95 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com.