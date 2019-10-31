Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.
More than 50 potters will show and sell their work.
Admission and parking are free.
Those who donate $12 or more will have a chance to win a piece of pottery. The money will benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Visit pottersofthepiedmont.com for more information.
‘Messiah’
The Choral Society of Greensboro will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit csogso.com.
Dance show
Joyemovement dance company will present “A Wicked Silence: Work in Progress Showing” at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Mary Norris Preyer Hall at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Admission is a suggested $10 donation.
To attend, register at bit.ly/AWICKEDSILENCE. For more information, visit joyemovement.com.
Downtown arts tour
First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and will include:
- Wizard of Oz Downtown Parade, 520 S. Elm St.
- Drum Circle, 200 N. Elm St.
- A Night at the Cinema at the Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923) starring Lon Chaney accompanied on pipe organ by Mark Anderson. Blues musician Lakota John will also perform.
Visit firstfridaygreensboro.org for more information.
Old rock show
Lee Rocker, a member of The Stray Cats, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Tickets are $25-$35 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or leerocker.com to learn more.
Trap show
Bad Bunny will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The trap artist (a type of hip-hop) is from Puerto Rico.
Tickets are $61-$161 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Comedy, horror
Joshua Kane will present “Gothic at Midnight: An Evening of Hilarity and Horror” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Kane performs classic tales as solo theater vignettes.
Tickets are $15-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or joshuakane.com to learn more.
Blues show
The Eric Gales Band and The Tyler Millard Band will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $12 in advance at theblindtiger.com or $15 the day of the show.
For more information, visit theblindtiger.com, ericgalesband.com or thetylermillardband.com.
Christmas play
Greensboro College Theatre will present “Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley” in Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The play, which is a sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” centers on Mary as she grows tired of her role as the dutiful middle sister. An unexpected Christmas guest sparks hope for Mary.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242, or emailing tickets@greensboro.edu.
To learn more, visit greensboro.edu.
Nativity play
Barn Dinner Theatre will present “Black Nativity” at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Langston Hughes’ musical relives the birth of Jesus through the beat of drums, high-energy dancing and storytelling.
Performances will be Nov. 9-Dec. 3 and Dec. 14-22.
Tickets start at $51 by phone at 336-292-2211 or online at barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com for more information.
WWII exhibit
An exhibit called “What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II,” will be on display through Nov. 16 at GreenHill gallery, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The solo show by Chapel Hill-based artist Gesche Würfel explores the history and memories of the war and the Holocaust through landscape photography, portraiture, sound and video.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit greenhillnc.org.
‘Dracula’
Triad Stage will present “Dracula” at Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
A bloodsucking stranger appears in London and has citizens locking their doors and praying for dawn in this adaptation of Bram Stoker’s book.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, 5-7; 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 8-9; and 2 p.m. Nov. 3, 10.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org/tickets.
Visit triadstage.org for more information.
Halloween events
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31: Halloween Hoopla at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors and more. Children of all ages are welcome.
6-8 p.m. Nov. 1: Truly Terrifying Trailblaze at Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Summerfield. Family-friendly hike on Bald Eagle Trail along the banks of Lake Higgins. Come in costume. Hear about bats, snakes and creepy-crawlies, history of Halloween and the environmental aspects of the changing season. Fire, hot cider and faerie tales after the hike. Bring your own mug and your scariest ghost stories. Call Lake Higgins Marina at 336-373-3739 to register.
6-9 p.m. Nov. 1: Adult Recess: Halloween Edition at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. A 21-and-older-only event. Hayrides, carnival games, costume contest, “Thriller” dance-off and more. Adult beverages for sale. Parking available at Jaycee Park.
6-9 p.m. Nov. 1: Casa Azul’s ninth annual Dia De Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ofrenda exhibits will be on display at the Center for Visual Artists. Performances, which will be in Van Dyke Performance Space on the first floor, will include The Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, as well as a traditional dance by Los Viejitos Dance Company whose traditional “Old Men Dance” was once used ceremoniously by the Aztecs to bring a good harvest. casaazulgreensboro.org.
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 1: Day of the Dead Party at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 Lewis St., Greensboro. Skeleton-themed costume party, DJ and more. No cover charge. 336-298-8386, facebook.com/boxcargso.
10 a.m.-noon Nov. 2: Dia De Los Muertos at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Hands-on learning experience and celebration with sugar skulls, children’s activities, dances and ofrendas to honor loved ones who have passed away. Free. 336-885-1859, facebook.com/HighPointMuseum.
Haunted attractions
- The Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 and 8 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1-2. $25 at hollywoodhorrorshow.com or at the box office. Free parking. 336-513-6938, hollywoodhorrorshow.com.
- Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2. $20-$32 at woodsofterror.com or cash only at the door. Parking: $5. 336-643-3558, woodsofterror.com.
- Kersey Valley Spookywoods, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1-2. $25-$30 at spookywoods.com. Parking: $5. 336-431-1700, spookywoods.com.
