The Drama Center will present “Annie” at Weaver Academy Theatre, 300 S. Spring St. in Greensboro.
The musical, which won seven Tony Awards, is about a little orphan girl who charms everyone on her way to finding a new home.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. July 11, 8 p.m. July 12-13 and 2 p.m. July 14.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students by phone at 336-335-6426 or online at thedramacenter.com. All tickets for the July 11 performance are $5.
Fun Fourth
Today’s 2019 Fun Fourth Festival will begin with a street festival that covers Elm Street and will include live music, dance, performers, interactive activities and more.
Here’s the schedule:
What: Freedom Run
When: July 4
Schedule
6 a.m.: Registration opens
7:30 a.m.: Freedom Run 10K Race begins
7:45 a.m.: Freedom Run 5K Race begins
7:50 a.m.: Firecracker Road Race (1 mile) begins
Register at freedomrun10k.tapthesouth.com.
What: Fun Fourth Street Festival
When: 1-8 p.m. July 4
Where: Downtown Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Five areas filled with live performances, vendors, interactive games and connection with the community.
Information: funfourthfestival.org
First Friday
First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 5.
This month’s event will feature:
- Live music with local singer/songwriter/pianist William Nesmith at Beerthirty, 505 N. Greene St.
- Drum Circle with Healing Earth Rhythms at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St.
- Jazz presented by saxophonist Wally West at Preyer Brewing, 600 Battleground Ave. Family-friendly event.
Learn more at visit firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Sci-fi convention
ConGregate, a science fiction convention, will be from July 12-14 at Red Lion Hotel, 135 S. Main St. in High Point.
The event will include sessions about kitchen sink make-up effects, sci-fi writing, gaming, podcasting, costuming, filmmaking and more. Guest of Honor will be author Eric Flint. Others will be Special Literary Guest Michael A. Stackpole, Special Musical Guests Valentine Wolfe and Special Literary Guest Toni Weisskopf.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Admission for the weekend is $50 for adults and $35 for youth (ages 8-13). Friday only is $30 for adults and $20 for youth. Saturday is $35 for adults and $25 for youth. Sunday is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Children younger than 8 are free with a paying adult.
Visit con-gregate.com.
Astronomy class
Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro, will present “Naked Eye Astronomy” from 7 to 8 p.m. July 11.
Physics professor Thom Espinola of Guilford College will teach guests how to enjoy the universe from their backyards.
Admission is free.
Call 336-373-2015 or visit library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/glenn-mcnairy.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
July 4: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. 4 p.m.: Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops). Part of the Fun Fourth Festival. Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 5: The Legacy Motown Review (Motown, soul, beach). Musical Chairs Concert Series at 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 5: Vinyl Rewind (1960’s rock): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
July 5: Satterfield & Bernstein. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
July 6: The Magnificents (classic soul, beach, Motown, Top 40, dance). Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets and chairs. Food and drinks sold within walking (and listening) distance. 336-449-7241 or gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.
July 6: The Bo Stevens/Jason Moss and the Hosses (honky-tonk) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 7: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Hester Park, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Smitty & the Jumpstarters (blues) and 7:15 p.m. Rob Massengale Band (variety, rock). Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 7: Steve Owens & Summertime (beach, Southern soul, rock). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or visit asheboronc.gov.
July 10: Cory Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band (blues) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
July 12: Old Man Noize (rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series, 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
July 12: Sigean (Celtic): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Porterhouse Burger Truck will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
July 12: Mia Thompson (opening act) and Chelsey Green & The Green Project at Downtown Jazz Series, Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
July 12: Darrell Harwood. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
July 13: Barefoot Modern. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. 6:30 at the amphitheater. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. the following day. oakridgenc.com.
July 13: Wonderwall Beatles Tribute (‘60s-’70s rock) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
July 13: The Grand Ole Uproar. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
July 14: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. 6:30 p.m. Eastern Music Festival Young Artist Wind Ensemble (classical, pops) Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 14: Bombadil (indie folk) at High Point Library Plaza, 901 N. Main St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
Rock show
Rock band Exile will perform at 7 p.m. July 6 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 102 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Tickets are $40-$65 by phone at 336-622-3844 or at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or exile.biz for more information.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- July 12: “Mary Poppins Returns”
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture for more information.