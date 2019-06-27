The 2019 Fun Fourth Festival will begin with a block party featuring live music, then fireworks on July 3. Then on July 4, a street festival will cover Elm Street and will include live music, dance, performers, interactive activities and more.
Here’s the schedule:
What: American Block Party & Fireworks Show
When: 7-10 p.m. July 3
Where: First National Bank Stadium, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Food, drinks, beer for sale. Seating provided inside the stadium or bring a chair or a blanket.
Schedule
- 7 p.m.: Gates Open/Live DJ Performance
- 8 p.m.: Stephanie Quayle will perform
- 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks Show
***
What: Freedom Run
When: July 4
Schedule
- 6 a.m.: Registration opens
- 7:30 a.m.: Freedom Run 10K Race begins
- 7:45 a.m.: Freedom Run 5K Race begins
- 7:50 a.m.: Firecracker Road Race (1 mile) begins
Register at freedomrun10k.tapthesouth.com.
***
What: Fun Fourth Street Festival
When: 1-8 p.m. July 4
Where: Downtown Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Five areas filled with live performances, vendors, interactive games and connection with the community.
Information: funfourthfestival.org
Rap show
Biz Markie will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 28 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Markie is a DJ, rapper, beatboxer, comedian, spokesman and TV personality, probably best known for his song, “Just a Friend.”
Tickets are $15 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Musical play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “The Rainbow Fish Musical” at 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
Featuring a cast of sea creatures, the story centers on the beautiful Rainbow Fish who refuses to share its shimmering scales. But a wise octopus helps the fish learn a valuable lesson.
Performances will be at 2 and 7 p.m. June 29 and 2 p.m. June 30.
Tickets are $5-$9 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-7470 or online at ctgso.org.
Visit ctgso.org.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
June 27: Entertainers (beach, R&B, classic rock). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188, cityofgraham.com.
June 28: Carri Smithey Band (country, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
June 28: Saundra Crenshaw (opening act) and Kayla Waters at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
June 28: Smokin Hot. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
June 28: Red Dirt Revival (country). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by El Taco Vaquero will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
June 29: Grove Jazz Fest. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
June 29: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
June 29: Karolina Kool (rock, country, beach). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711, edennc.us.
June 30: N.C. Brass Band. Summer Park Series at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. 6 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585, intothearts.org/summer.
June 30: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba (world, West African). High Point University Amphitheater, 905 Founders St., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
July 3: Debbie the Artist (soul) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.
July 4: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. 4 p.m.: Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops). Part of the Fun Fourth Festival. Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 5: The Legacy Motown Review (Motown, soul, beach). Musical Chairs Concert Series, 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
July 5: Vinyl Rewind (1960s rock). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
July 5: Satterfield & Bernstein. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060, grovewinery.com.
July 6: The Magnificents (classic soul, beach, Motown, Top 40, dance). Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets and chairs. Food and drinks sold within walking (and listening) distance. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.
July 6: The Bo Stevens / Jason Moss and the Hosses (honky-tonk) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
July 7: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Hester Park, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Smitty & the Jumpstarters (blues) and 7:15 p.m. Rob Massengale Band (variety, rock). Admission, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 7: Steve Owens & Summertime (beach, Southern soul, rock). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or visit asheboronc.gov.
Rock show
Rock band Exile will perform at July 6 at The Liberty Showcase Theater,
Tickets are $40-$65 by phone at 336-622-3844 or at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or exile.biz
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
- June 28: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
- July 12: “Mary Poppins Returns”
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture for more information.
July Fourth
A July Fourth Celebration will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m. July 4 at behind Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St.
Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
The event will include volleyball, cornhole, food and drinks for sale.
Bring chairs.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
***
The annual Uncle Sam Jam will be from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point.
The event will include live music, food and drink vendors and more. A family fun zone with inflatables, waterslide, obstacle course, climbing wall, laser-tag and more for $20.
Parking is $10. Guests can bring coolers, chairs and blankets. No alcohol.
Visit highpointnc.gov.
***
A Fireworks Extravaganza will be from 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 3 at Northeast Park, 4010 High Rock Road in Gibsonville.
The event will feature carnival rides, inflatables, a DJ, and food and drinks.
Admission is $5 per car or $1 per walk-up. Cash only at the gate. Ride tickets will also be for sale.
Call 336-641-2070 or visit guilfordparks.com.
Reggae show
Reggae group Mighty Joshua & the Zion #5 with Pure Fiyah will perform at 9 p.m. June 27 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro
Tickets are $12 in advance at the box office, at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com; or $15 the day of show.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or mightyjoshua.com.