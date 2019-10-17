Triad Stage will present “Dracula” at Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
A bloodsucking stranger appears in London and has citizens locking their doors and praying for dawn in this adaptation of Bram Stoker’s book.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 22-24, 27, 30-31 and Nov. 3, 5-7; 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 8-9; 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 10.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org/tickets.
Musical play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Ghost the Musical” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Adapted from the film, Sam and Molly’s relationship takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
Tickets are $15-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-7469 or online at ctgso.org/tickets.
Halloween events
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 19: Monster Mash at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd., Greensboro. A family Halloween party with games, story telling, snacks and plenty of candy for all ages. Bring your own trick-or-treat bag and wear a costume.
Oct. 18-19: Candy Corn Counting Contest at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Guess the number of candy corn pieces in a jar. The closest guesser wins a bag of candy corn. greensboro-nc.gov.
1-3 p.m. Oct. 19: Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro. A free day of family fun, games, candy and prizes in a safe environment.
3-7 p.m. Oct. 19: Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival, 1503 N.C. Highway 62 East, Climax. $3. Games, prizes, inflatables, live music, canoeing, hayrides, pumpkin painting, tower swing, pumpkin smashing, face painting, live music, food and more. 336-674-2321, quakerlakecamp.org.
6 p.m. Oct. 19: Ghost Stories in the Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. S’mores, pumpkin decorating, face painting and tales of pirates, hauntings and more by Cynthia Brown. 336-885-1859, facebook.com/HighPointMuseum
2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20: Books and Plays into Film: “Pet Semetary” at Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Free. Based on the novel by Stephen King. (2019; Rated R; 1 hour, 40 minutes).
3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24: Halloween Mask Makerspace at Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Use craft supplies to make a mask of your own design. greensboro-nc.gov.
Oct. 24-27: “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Plays” at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Short plays from the Playwright’s Forum, featuring the spooky and eerie for Halloween. Suggested donation is $10.
Oct. 25-27: “The Princess and the Goblin” at Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College, 815 West Market St., Greensboro. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. When confronting a nasty troupe of goblins (who are more silly than scary) a princess learns how to conquer her fears and become self-reliant. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the show. Treats will be on hand. Tickets are $8 at tinyurl.com/y5fffhx2.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26: Hilarious Halloween Hunt. A self-directed scavenger hunt throughout the library. Wear a costume. Complete the hunt and earn sweet treats. greensboro-nc.gov.
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27: Boo at the Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. $3 per person with zoo admission. Family-friendly event with games, live music, entertainment, face painting, animal encounters, costume contest and more. 800-488-0444, nczoo.org.
2-6 p.m. Oct. 26: Ghoulash! LeBauer and Center City parks and Greensboro Cultural Center, the 200 block of Davie Street in downtown Greensboro. A spook-free Halloween event with games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a haunted house by City Arts, game booths, and costume contests. greensboro-nc.gov.
3-4 p.m. Oct. 26: Monster Makerspace at Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Use googly eyes, craft sticks and other supplies to make a cute or creepy monster. greensboro-nc.gov.
7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 26: The Greensboro 48 Hour Film Horror Project. Teams from North Carolina have created short horror films after being given a character, a prop and a line of dialogue to include. $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
5-8 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween Spooky Hoopla at High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road. Costume parade and contest, trunk or treat, haunted trail, food trucks, games, face painting, hayride, balloon art, inflatables, music, and more. highpointnc.gov.
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26: The Beer and Fear Bash at Castle McCulloch, 3925 Kivett Drive, Jamestown. Tickets are limited at thecastlepresents.com/tickets. Must be 21 or older. Costumes required. Live music, dancing, aerial acrobat performances, fire dancers, food trucks, more. thecastlepresents.com.
Haunted attractions
- The Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp. 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 and 8-11 p.m. Oct. 20, 24, 27, 30-31. $25 at hollywoodhorrorshow.com or at the box office. Free parking. 336-513-6938, hollywoodhorrorshow.com.
- Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and Nov. 1-2; 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 18, 25; 6:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 26. $20-$32 at woodsofterror.com or cash only at the door. Parking: $5. 336-643-3558, woodsofterror.com.
- Kersey Valley Spookywoods, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17, 20, 24, 27, 30; and 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2. $25-$30 at spookywoods.com. Parking: $5. 336-431-1700, spookywoods.com.
Folk show
Folk Americana duo Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, as part of the Fiddle & Bow concert series.
Tickets are $18 at tinyurl.com/y2ggtd4l.
Americana show
Grant Maloy Smith will perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Smith combines country, bluegrass and folk music.
Tickets are $13 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $17 the day of the show.
Throat singers
Tuvan throat singers Alash will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $20 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $25 the day of the show.
Shakespeare play
Greensboro College Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus at 815 W. Market St.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
A romantic comedy, the play is the story of a king who thinks his wife has had an affair with his visiting boyhood friend.
Tickets are $10 at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242; by email at tickets@greensboro.edu or at the door.
Musical play
Theatre Guild of Rockingham County will present “Annie” at Rockingham County High School, 180 High School Road in Reidsville.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
Tickets are $15 at tgrc-nc.com/box-office or at the door.
Country show
Country band Shenandoah will perform at 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Liberty Showcase Theater, 102 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Tickets are $35-$75 at thelibertyshowcase.com or at the door.
Symphony show
Greensboro Symphony will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 19 at Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive in Greensboro, on the Guilford College campus.
Tickets start at $34 by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
