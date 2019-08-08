A music festival titled Scrapfest will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 10 between West McGee and West Washington streets in downtown Greensboro.
The free festival will bring together four bands, food trucks and vendors.
The message of Scrapfest (Sustain, Conserve, Renew, Adapt and Provide) is all about how we can save our planet and the importance of environmental awareness. Festivalgoers will learn how to reuse waste, renew resources and conserve energy.
The schedule will be:
- Noon: Free Pure Barre pop-up fitness class.
- 2 p.m.: The music begins with folk artist Gabe Lee of Nashville, Tenn.
- 4 p.m.: Music by roots rock band Time Sawyer of Elkin.
- 6:15 p.m.: Music by Americana band National Reserve, from Brooklyn, N.Y.
- 8:30 p.m.: Music by folk and bluegrass band River Whyless of Asheville.
Proceeds will benefit the Piedmont Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit whose mission is to protect natural lands, farms and waters in a nine-county region in central North Carolina for present and future generations.
Visit facebook.com/piedmont land to learn more.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies will begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
Aug. 9: “The Greatest Showman.”
Aug. 16: “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”
Aug. 23: “Aquaman.”
Aug. 30: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Visit greensborodowntown parks.org/arts-culture for more information.
Fiddle & Bow show
The Fiddle & Bow Society will host singer and musician Matt Nakoa at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Nakoa performs indie, folk, rock and classical music.
Tickets are $18 online at fiddle andbow.org/aec_events/ matt-nakoa or at the door.
To learn more information, visit fiddleandbow.org or mattnakoa.com.
Outdoor movies
Cinema Under the Stars will return for three Fridays in August at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the films will be shown at dark on the main lawn. In case of rain, the showings will be in the museum’s auditorium.
Food trucks will be onsite, and a cash bar will be available (no outside alcohol permitted). Blankets, chairs and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.
This year’s films are:
Aug. 9: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961). The story of Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn), a young New York socialite who becomes interested in a man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. Not rated.
Aug. 16: “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). When aspiring journalist Andrea (Anne Hathaway) lands an assistant job at a legendary magazine, she is thrown into the ruthless, high-powered world of fashion and its notorious leading lady, Editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Rated PG-13.
Aug. 23: “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). Soon enough, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence. Rated PG-13.
Visit reynoldahouse.org.
Summer Film Festival
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival continues at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, with:
Aug. 8: “The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert” (1994). Rated R. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Aug. 9: “The Birds” (1963). Rated PG-13. 2 hours.
Aug. 12: “Notorious” (1946). 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Aug. 13: “Midnight Cowboy” (1969). Rated R. 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Aug. 14: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988). Rated PG. 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Aug. 15: “Stand by Me” (1997). Rated R. 1 hour, 29 minutes.
Aug. 16: “Vertigo” (1958). Rated PG. 2 hours, 9 minutes.
The movies will begin at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military members and first responders at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Aug. 9: The Castaways (beach, soul, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at City Park, 1388 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
Aug. 9: Wristband (blues, rock): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs, or reserve a bistro or picnic table. Wine, beer and food by Marty’s BBQ will be for sale. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 9: Natural Element (opening act) and Julian Vaughn at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 9: Beach & Blues Jam with Cory Luetjen. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 admitted free. Dogs on leashes allowed. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Aug. 9: Jim Quick & Coastline. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/ market-music.
Aug. 10: Tyler Millard. Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations will be accepted for the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 11. oakridgenc.com.
Aug. 10: Special Occasion Band (beach) at Summer on Liberty at West Sixth and North Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 11: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops). Free; donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 11: Black & Blue (Motown, R&B). Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
Aug. 14: Maitri (rock) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntown parks.org.
Aug. 16: The British Invaders (Beatles tribute). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Clay Street, Mebane. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are canceled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
Aug. 16: Steve Weams with the Caribbean Cowboys Band: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Tribute (music from 1969). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs, or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 17: Envision (R&B, soul) at Summer on Liberty at West Sixth and North Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 18: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Latham Park, 905 Cridland Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Wonderwall the Tribute (Beatles cover band) and 7:15 p.m. Doby (funk) Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 18: Envision (’60s-’80s, Top 40). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or asheboronc.gov.