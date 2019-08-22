Still the Days Music Festival will be from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co., 504 State St. in Greensboro.
Live music will be provided from area bands, including Basement Life, Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts, Distant Future, Haliday, Harrison Ford Mustang, Horizontal Hold, Jerrod Smith, John Howe Jr. and Rosewood Bluff, Limn, Night Battles, Old Heavy Hands, Quilla, Saucer, Se Ward, Speak N Eye, Sunne and the Painful Smiles, Tide Eyes, Toothsome, Young Andrew and Youth League, with more to be announced.
Food trucks will be onsite, including Taste of Creole (Creole and Cajun), Taqueria El Azteca (Mexican street food and tacos) and The Ice Queen (ice cream scoops and sandwiches). Craft beer will also be for sale.
The event is family friendly. Each band will play 30-minute sets on three stages.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door or pay what you can.
Visit stillthedaysfest.com for more information.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies will begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
Aug. 23: “Aquaman”
Aug. 30: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Visit greensborodowntown parks.org/arts-culture for more information.
Outdoor movies
Cinema Under the Stars has returned on Fridays in August at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the films will be shown at dark on the main lawn. In case of rain, the showings will be in the museum’s auditorium.
Food trucks will be onsite, and a cash bar will be available (no outside alcohol permitted). Blankets, chairs and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.
Upcoming films include:
Aug. 23: “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). Soon enough, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence. Rated PG-13.
Visit reynoldahouse.org for more information.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Aug. 22: Gary Lauder & Smokin’ Hot (Carolina beach, R&B, jazz). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
Aug. 23: Gipsy Danger (indie, rock, pop). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
Aug. 23: Amanda Cook Band (bluegrass). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by El Taco Vaquero will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 23: Keith Byrd (opening act) and Melvin M. Miller at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 24: Mason Lovette Band. Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.
Aug. 24: North Tower. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
Aug. 24: B String Allstars (blues guitar) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 24: Special Occasion Band. Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. summerfieldnc.gov.
Aug. 25: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Wally West Little Big Band (jazz), two 45-minute sets. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 25: Charlie at Tanglewood. Summer Park Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol. 336-722-2585 or intothearts.org/summer.
Aug. 28: The Robertson Boys (bluegrass) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Aug. 30: West End Mambo (salsa, jazz). Musical Chairs Concert Series, 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
Aug. 30: 12M Case Band (rock). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 31: Remedy (country, rock, funk). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711 or edennc.us.
Aug. 31: Vagabond Saints Society: Tribute to The Cars (‘80s rock) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Sept. 1: Bruce Piephoff & Friends. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Sept. 2: Blackwater Band (beach, blues, funk). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or asheboronc.gov.
Bike art exhibit
“The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” exhibit will be on display from Aug. 27-Oct. 4 at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is in conjunction with the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in High Point, will feature work from about 50 artists in media that relates some way to bicycles or cycling.
The Upstairs Gallery also will feature a collection of vintage bicycles.
A free opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Admission is free.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit tagart.org or bobbylabontefoundation.org to learn more.