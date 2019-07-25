The Pointe! Studio of Dance and the Elise Jonell Performance Ensemble will perform “Prideland: A Dance Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’” at 3 and 8 p.m. July 30-31 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $26 by phone at 336-723-2266 or online at tinyurl.com/yye8e6xe.
The performances will be part of the six-day National Black Theatre Festival, which will take place from July 29-Aug. 3.
Tickets for other festival performances are available by phone at 336-723-7907 or online at ncblackrep.org.
Americana show
Violet Bell will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The Durham-based band plays Americana with a bit of soul.
Tickets are $8 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $10 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or lizzy.net for more information.
Summer Film Festival
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival continues at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, with:
July 25: “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Rated G. 1 hour, 48 minutes.
July 29: “Enter the Dragon” (1973). Rated R. 1 hour, 50 minutes.
July 30: “Best in Show” (2000). Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
July 31: “Moana” (2016). Rated PG. 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Aug. 1: “Blue Hawaii” (1961). Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Aug. 5: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962). Not rated. 2 hours, 15 minutes.
The movies begin at 7 p.m. Concessions will be sold.
Tickets are $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military members and first responders. They are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, online at carolina theatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
George Clinton
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Special guests will be Galactic, Fishbone, and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf.
Tickets are $29.50-$85 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or georgeclinton.com.
Exhibition debuts
A new exhibition, “Constant/Change,” will open July 26 at GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The juried exhibition, which will be on display through Sept. 8, will feature eight emerging North Carolina artists. These artists will have more than 500 square feet each to showcase their work.
The exhibition’s free opening reception will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 26. A cash bar will be available.
And for the Aug. 2 First Friday, live music will be performed from 6 to 8:30 p.m. by Joel Crafton, aka Blak Pinoy. A cash bar will be available.
The suggested admission for the exhibition is $5. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
To learn more, visit greenhillnc.org/constant-change.
Trails Day
Greensboro Trails Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon July 27 at Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
The free event will include short and long hikes, mountain bike rides, a trail run, yoga, bike rodeo, BMX demonstrations, storytelling, a kids adventure course, art and crafts, and more.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/trails day for more information.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
July 25: Steve Owens & Summer Time (Carolina beach, Southern soul, rock). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
July 26: Time Sawyer (folk, rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are canceled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
July 26: Moxie Band (funk, rock, soul): Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
July 26: David P. Stevens (opening act) and Dee Lucas at Downtown Jazz Series, Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 26: Radio Revolver. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks and farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/ market-music.
July 27: Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
July 27: Caleb Caudle (Americana) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
July 27: Against the Nights (Christian rock). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Cruise-in, 5:30 p.m.; music, 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711 or edennc.us.
July 27: Sub-Radio. Music @ Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.
July 28: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Country Park, Shelter 7, 3905 Nathanel Greene Drive, Greensboro. Times: 6 p.m. Low Key (classic rock to pop) and 7:15 p.m. Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana). Free; donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
July 28: Victoria Victoria (indie, pop) at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. 336-889-2787, 336-889-2787, Ext. 22; or highpointarts.org.
July 28: The Embers at Tanglewood. Summer Park Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585 or intothearts.org/summer.
Aug. 2: Glorious Day (Christian rock). Musical Chairs Concert Series at West College Street, Elon. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.
Aug. 2: The Mullins Sisters (country): Food by Pita Delite. Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Free. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food for sale. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 3: Back Porch Orchestra. Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets and chairs. Food and drinks sold within walking (and listening) distance. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.
Aug 3: Elusive Groove and Cinnamon Reggae (reggae) at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 4: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul) and 7:15 p.m. West End Mambo (Latin) Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 4: Vaden Landers (country blues) at High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages. In case of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. the day of the show. 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
Tribute band
Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute show, will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The group will perform a 40th anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera “The Wall.”
Tickets are $30-$65 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or britfloyd.com.
Rock show
Moe. and Blues Traveler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Special guest will be G. Love.
Moe. has been touring for 30 years and has 11 studio albums.
Thirty years ago, four teen friends joined together to make Blues Traveler. The Grammy-winning band has released 13 studio albums.
Garrett “G. Love” Dutton is celebrating his 25th year touring and has released 15 records.
Tickets are $25-$49.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.