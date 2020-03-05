Southern Culture on the Skids will perform at 9 p.m. March 6 at The Blind Tiger, at 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Special guests will be The Malamondos.
Tickets are $15 at theblindtiger.com.
Visit theblindtiger.com, scots.com or facebook.com/themalamondos.
Rock show
Little River Band will perform at 8 p.m. March 5 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Green St. in Greensboro.
Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, the band’s hits included “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” and more.
Tickets are $35-$95 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com. A VIP package is $150 and will include dinner at 6:30 p.m., a cocktail and a premium seat.
Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Children’s Museum of Alamance County.
Stage play
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Blithe Spirit” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
Fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine is re-married but is haunted by the ghost of his first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by medium Madame Arcati. As the personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 2 p.m. March 8.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $8 for children by phone at 336-993-6556 or online at kltblithespirit.bpt.me.
Visit kltheatre.com.
Ray Charles show
“Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” will be at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Emmy Award winner Clint Holmes, 10-time Grammy Award winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6 and award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, performs soulful classic Charles Ray hits including: “Hit the Road Jack,” “What’d I Say,” “I Got a Woman,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Georgia On My Mind” and others.
Tickets are $45-$75 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Country show
Garner native country singer Scotty McCreery will perform at 8 p.m. March 12 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
McCreery won Season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011.
Tickets are $30 in advance at the coliseum box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or scottymccreery.com.
Dinner theater
“9 to 5 The Musical” will be presented at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
With music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton, the musical is based on the 1980 hit movie of the same name.
Performances will be from March 7-28.
Tickets are $46-$56 and include a Southern-style buffet dinner by phone at 336-292-2211 or online at barndinner.com.
Visit barndinner.com.
Rock show
Rock band Puddle of Mudd will perform at 8 p.m. March 8 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Puddle of Mudd, which was formed in 1991, released its first studio album — “Welcome to Galvania” — in nearly a decade in 2019.
Tickets are $30 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or puddleofmudd.com.
St. Patrick’s show
The Mantras: St. Patrick’s Weekend Kickoff Party will be at 10 p.m. March 13 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
The Mantras are a five-piece jam machine from Greensboro.
Special guests will be Nick & the Nomads.
Tickets are $10 at theblindtiger.com or at the door.
Visit theblindtiger.com or themantras.com.
Musical play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in a lofty family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? One actor plays all eight of the doomed heirs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 and 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 15 and 22.
Tickets are $15-$30 by phone at 336-333-7469 or online at ctgso.org.
Visit ctgso.org.
Musical play
The Drama Center will present “Rainbow Fish the Musical” at Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College, 815 West Market St. in Greensboro.
The musical, by Austin Zumbro, is based the popular children’s book by Marcus Pfister
This musical features a beautiful fish who is vain, selfish and bullies others. By experiencing life-changing undersea adventures, she discovers that sharing and kindness are the ways to finding friendship and a fulfilling life.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 14, and 2 p.m. March 15.
Tickets are $8 by phone at 336-335-6426, online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
Visit thedramacenter.com.
Reggae show
Stephen Marley will perform at 8 p.m. March 14 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Stephen Robert Nesta “Ragga Muffin” Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley. The eight-time Grammy Award winner also plays reggae.
Tickets are $25 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or stephenmarleymusic.com.
Film series
High Point Museum, at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point, will host “Year of the Woman Film Series” to celebrate women throughout history.
The first film “Harriet,” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 14.
Based on the inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” is about Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Other movies in the series will be “The King and I” on June 13, “Selena” on Sept. 12 and “Iron Jawed Angels” on Dec. 12.
Admission is free.
Call 336-885-1859 or visit highpointmuseum.org for more information.
Show rescheduled
A.J. Croce, son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce, has had to reschedule his March 21 concert at High Point Theatre.
The new dates is 8 p.m. June 27.
Croce Plays Croce features A.J. performing classics by his father, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced them both. Concert songs will include favorites such as “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” and “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues.”
Ticket holders can call High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001 for more information.
If you’d like to buy tickets for the June show, they are $20-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or ajcrocemusic.com.
Abstract exhibit
A new exhibit, N.C. Women Abstract Painters, will be on display through April 11 at GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Featuring Eleanor Annand, Barbara Ellis, Celia Johnson, Katy Mixon and Felicia Van Bork, the exhibit features about 80 major works of art.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Visit greenhillnc.org.
