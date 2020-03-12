The 239th anniversary of the Revolutionary War Battle of Guilford Courthouse will be commemorated this weekend at Greensboro Country Park in Greensboro.
In addition to the popular, and loud, battle reenactment at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there are other activities including Revolutionary living history military encampments, Colonial-era firearms demonstrations and period music, and a vendor market.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free. Parking is available at 3899 Jaycee Park Drive. Dogs are not allowed.
Visit tinyurl.com/uno3oly for more information.
Green celebration
Greensboro Green Day will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The event will be an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and will feature traditional St. Patrick’s Day entertainment, including performances from the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dancing, the Walker Street Fiddlers and more. A Free Range Playground, using all recycled materials, will be available for children.
The event will also feature activities that promote sustainability and create a connection to nature in the urban park environment.
Food trucks and local vendors will be onsite.
For more information, visit greensborodowntownparks.org.
Ray Charles show
“Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” will be at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Emmy Award winner Clint Holmes, 10-time Grammy Award winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6 and award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, performs soulful classic Charles hits including: “Hit the Road Jack,” “What’d I Say,” “I Got a Woman,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Georgia On My Mind” and others.
Tickets are $45-$75 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com for more information.
Dinner theater
“9 to 5 The Musical” will be presented at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
With music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton, the musical is based on the 1980 hit movie of the same name.
Performances will be through March 28.
Tickets are $46-$56 and include a Southern-style buffet dinner by phone at 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com.
For more information, visit barndinner.com.
St. Patrick’s show
The Mantras: St. Patrick’s Weekend Kickoff Party will be at 10 p.m. March 13 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
The Mantras are a five-piece jam machine from Greensboro.
Special guests will be Nick & the Nomads.
Tickets are $10 at theblindtiger.com or at the door.
Visit theblindtiger.com or themantras.com to learn more.
Mystery play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in a lofty family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? One actor plays all eight of the doomed heirs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 and 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 15 and 22.
Tickets are $15-$30 by phone at 336-333-7469 or online at ctgso.org.
Visit ctgso.org to learn more.
Musical play
The Drama Center will present “Rainbow Fish the Musical” at Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College, 815 West Market St. in Greensboro.
The musical, by Austin Zumbro, is based on the popular children’s book by Marcus Pfister.
This musical features a beautiful fish who is vain, selfish and bullies others. By experiencing life-changing undersea adventures, she discovers that sharing and kindness are the ways to finding friendship and a fulfilling life.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 14, and 2 p.m. March 15.
Tickets are $8 by phone at 336-335-6426, at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
Visit thedramacenter.com.
Film series
High Point Museum, at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point, will host “Year of the Woman Film Series” to celebrate women throughout history.
The first film “Harriet,” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 14.
Based on the inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” is about Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Other movies in the series will be “The King and I” on June 13, “Selena” on Sept. 12 and “Iron Jawed Angels” on Dec. 12.
Admission is free.
Call 336-885-1859 or visit highpointmuseum.org for more information.
Reggae show
Stephen Marley will perform at 8 p.m. March 14 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Stephen Robert Nesta “Ragga Muffin” Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley. The eight-time Grammy Award winner also plays reggae.
Tickets are $25 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or stephenmarleymusic.com.
Free concert
KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at 4 p.m. March 13 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Admission is free with tickets from the coliseum box office. Limit is four tickets.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or heykcsb.com to learn more.
Multi-genre show
Sons of Mystro will perform at 8 p.m. March 20 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The brothers use their violins to creatively interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations.
Tickets are $20-$25 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
For more information, visit highpointtheatre.com or sonsofmystro.com.
Navy Band
The U.S. Navy Band will perform at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The band features a concert band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group.
Admission is free, but tickets are required from the coliseum box office.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com for more information.
Country show
Country singer Cody Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. March 21 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $32.50 in advance at the coliseum box office (1921 W. Gate City Blvd.) or online at ticketmaster.com; or $35 the day of the show.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or codyjohnsonmusic.com for more information.
Concert band
Greensboro Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Kiyoshi Carter is the conductor.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GSOCityArts.
Jane Austen play
Triad Stage will present “Pride & Prejudice” at Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
This isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen. Dance into a world of mixed-up lovers in this irreverent adaptation of the classic romance.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 22, 24-26, 29, 31, April 1-2, 5, 7-9; 8 p.m. March 27-28, April 3-4 and 10-11; and 2 p.m. March 29, April 5, 11, 12.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or at triadstage.org/tickets.
Visit triadstage.org for more information.
Pub crawl
Otis and Wawa’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl will be from noon to 7 p.m. March 14 at 108 Bain St. Lot off South Elm Street.
The bar crawl will include nine bars/clubs, a block party, event T-shirt, live music, DJs, games, giveaways, raffle, drink specials and more. Tickets are $20 in advance at otisandwawa.com or $25 at the door. Must be 21.
Visit otisandwawa.com.
Show rescheduled
A.J. Croce, son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce, has had to reschedule his March 21 concert at High Point Theatre.
The new dates is 8 p.m. June 27.
Croce Plays Croce features A.J. performing classics by his father, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced them both. Concert songs will include favorites such as “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” and “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues.”
Ticket holders can call High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001 for more information.
If you’d like to buy tickets for the June show, they are $20-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or ajcrocemusic.com.
