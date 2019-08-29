Sunday Jazz Picnics will return to Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, in September and October.
The free concerts are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food trucks and beverage vendors will be on-site for purchasing refreshments or bring your own.
The schedule is:
- Sept. 1: Knights of Soul Band
- Sept. 15: The Rob Massengale Trio
- Sept. 22: Rabbi 2
- Sept. 29: TBD
- Oct. 6: Gregory Amos
- Oct. 13: The Laurette Lee Trio
- Oct. 20: Dave Binanay
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org for more information.
Social justice concert
Laurelyn Dossett will host “Songs of Hope & Justice” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The fifth annual event is a prelude to the N.C. Folk Festival, which runs Sept. 6-8 in downtown Greensboro.
The theme of the event is freedom and social justice and will feature singers and songwriters including: Phil Cook, Anya Hinkle, Lalenja Harrington, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Molly McGinn, bassist Alex Bingham, drummer Daniel Faust, and actor/activist Sarita Ocón.
“These concerts have become increasingly popular and added great meaning to the festival,” said festival director Amy Grossmann, “and we are delighted to continue the event that traditionally precedes the North Carolina Folk Festival.”
Tickets are $25 at thevandyke.org. Seating is limited.
Call 336-279-7085 or visit thevandyke.org for more information.
N.C. Brass Band
The N.C. Brass Band has schedule two upcoming performances of “Brass at the Opera.”
The concert will include excerpts from “Lohengrin,” “Carmen,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Candide,” “Porgy and Bess” and more.
The group is a 28-member brass and percussion band that plays music for orchestra, wind band, choir, jazz and pop.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org.
Call 336-340-6764 or visit ncbrassband.org to learn more.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Aug. 30: West End Mambo (salsa, jazz). Musical Chairs Concert Series, 104 E. Elm St., Graham. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
Aug. 30: 12M Case Band (rock). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 31: Remedy (country, rock, funk). Freedom Park Music & Cruz In at Kiwanis Amphitheatre. Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. 5:30 p.m. cruise-in, 6:30 p.m. music. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Food and drink for sale. Cornhole, 30/30 drawing, door prizes and more. 336-627-4711 or edennc.us.
Aug. 31: Vagabond Saints Society: Tribute to The Cars (‘80s rock) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Sept. 1: Bruce Piephoff & Friends. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Children younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Sept. 2: Blackwater Band (beach, blues, funk). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or asheboronc.gov.
Sept. 4: Low Key (rock, pop) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Bike art exhibit
“The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” exhibit will be on display through Oct. 4 at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is in conjunction with the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in High Point, will feature work from about 50 artists in media that relates some way to bicycles or cycling.
The Upstairs Gallery also will feature a collection of vintage bicycles.
A free opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Admission is free.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit tagart.org or bobbylabontefoundation.org to learn more.
Bluegrass show
J2B2, John Jorgenson’s bluegrass group, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Lee Street Theatre, 329 N. Lee St. in Salisbury.
Tickets are $30 by phone at 704-310-5507 or online at leestreet.org.
For more information, visit johnjorgenson.com or leestreet.org.
Folk festival
N.C. Folk Festival will be Sept. 6-8 in downtown Greensboro.
The music festival will feature musicians and performers from all over the world, as well as craftspeople, food vendors and more.
The hours will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m.-10:15 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Sept. 8.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Performers will be Booker T. Jones (soul from Memphis, Tenn.); North Mississippi Allstars (Southern rock and blues from Hernando, Miss.); The New Smokey Valley Boys (N.C. old-time from Mt. Airy); Kim Weitkamp (storyteller from Mount Vernon, Ohio); Kiran Ahluwalia (Indian and Pakastani Ghazal and Punjabi folk songs, from India by way of New York City); Anya Hinkle (“Appalachiacana” singer/songwriter from Asheville); Grandfather Mountain Highlanders Pipe Band (Scottish-American bagpipe band based in Linville); N.C. Brazilian Arts Project (Brazilian samba and capoeira from Charlotte); Phil Wiggins Blues House Party (Piedmont blues and house party dance from Takoma Park, Md., and Washington, D.C.); Claire Lynch Band (bluegrass, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada); Lúnasa (Irish from Ireland); Mwenso and the Shakes (jazz and funk from around the globe by way of New York City); Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (Afro-Cuban from Zaire Province in Northern Angola by way of Los Angeles); Redd Volkaert (country/Telecaster master from Austin, Texas); Andre Veloz (bachata from the Dominican Republic by way of New York City); Racines (Cajun from Southwest Louisiana); The Allen Boys (sacred steel from Mount Airy); Tuba Skinny (New Orleans/early jazz and blues from New Orleans, La.); and Ledward Kapaana (Hawaiian slack key guitar from Kaneohe, Hawaii).
Visit ncfolkfestival.com for more information.
Country show
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at White Oak Event Space at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Lewis is the former lead singer of the band Staind but is now trying his hand at country.
Special guest will be Ben Danaher.
Tickets are $39.50 in advance or $42 the day of the show at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or aaronlewismusic.com.
