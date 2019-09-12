Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Memphis the Musical” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The musical is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 19-21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22.
Tickets are $15-$30 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-7469 or online at ctgso.org.
For more information, visit ctgso.org.
Brass band
The N.C. Brass Band has schedule two upcoming performances of “Brass at the Opera.”
The concert will include excerpts from “Lohengrin,” “Carmen,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Candide,” “Porgy and Bess” and more.
The group is a 28-member brass and percussion band that plays music for orchestra, wind band, choir, jazz and pop.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org.
Call 336-340-6764 or visit ncbrassband.org to learn more.
Pirate mystery
The Drama Center of City Arts will hold a fundraising event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Stephen Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
“Pirate Island” is a family-friendly mystery game that will be hosted by Mystery Men Productions.
It is 1763, and off a small island in the Caribbean, pirate ships have gathered to compete in the annual pirate games. The ships’ crews compete against each other to gain the most doubloons. Pirate costumes encouraged. Refreshments will be provided.
Tickets are $20 in advance at 336-335-6426 or visit eventbrite.com and search for “Pirate Island.”
Visit thedramacenter.com to learn more.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Sept. 12: The Magnificents (beach, oldies, Top 40). Thursday at 7 Concert Series on West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors on-site. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
Sept. 14: Shiloh Hill. Music in the Park. Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive. Oak Ridge. 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Free, but donations are accepted and go to the band. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol. Rain date is 2-3:30 p.m. the following day. oakridgenc.com.
Sept. 14: The Radials. Wine & Song at Grove Winery & Vineyards at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. 6 p.m. $10-$15. Kids younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks. Shows will be held rain or shine. 336-584-4060 or grovewinery.com.
Sept. 18: Ranford Almond (acoustic Americana) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Music festival
Busta Brown’s Stop the Violence Triad Strong Music Festival will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.
The event is planned to be “A day of love and peace in our communities.”
Performers will include Vanessa Ferguson, The Refugee Greensboro Praise Team, Mischel Goldsmith & The Bridge, DJ T Luu, Sahara Reggae Band, OSP Band and comedian Debra Terry.
Mayors, city council members and others will be on hand to represent Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
Kids activities are planned.
Visit facebook.com/events/2250362381757661 for more information.
Brass concert
Music for a Great Space will present Factory Seconds Brass Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.
The group includes Jack Sutte (trumpet), Jesse McCormick (horn) and Richard Stout (trombone). Each musician occupies the Second Chair position for his instrument with The Cleveland Orchestra, and all are faculty members at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. Established in 2012, the group brings a distinctive voice into brass chamber music.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $14.99 for those age 30 and younger and $5 for students at musicforagreatspace.org/tickets.
For more information, visit musicforagreatspace.org.
World War II film
Greensboro History Museum will host a screening of “Carolina Ace” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the museum at 130 Summit Ave.
The film is a new animated documentary about the decorated World War II fighter pilot and Greensboro native George Preddy.
A discussion will follow with filmmaker Shawn Lovette and Preddy biographers Joe Noah and Sam Sox.
Admission is free, but a ticket is required; go to tinyurl.com/y3nay89f.
Visit greensborohistory.org to learn more.
Folk show
The Fiddle & Bow Society will present Vance Gilbert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The folk singer/songwriter burst onto the music scene in the early 1990s when buzz started spreading in the folk clubs of Boston about a former multicultural arts teacher who was drawing crowds and attention at open mic nights.
Tickets are $18 at fiddleandbow.org.
Visit fiddleandbow.org or vancegilbert.com to learn more.
Upcoming shows
Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host several upcoming concerts:
5:30 p.m. Sept. 14: Country Fest, featuring Rodney Atkins at White Oak Amphitheatre. $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.
7 p.m. Sept. 19: Umphrey’s McGee at Piedmont Hall. $32.50 in advance and $35 the day of the show. umphreys.com.
8 p.m. Sept. 21: Tesla at Piedmont Hall. $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. teslatheband.com/music
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Cultural show
Andes Manta: Music & Culture of the Andes will perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The group uses more than 35 traditional instruments to perform the vibrant music of the Andes.
Tickets are $10-$20 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or andesmanta.com to learn more.
World War II exhibit
GreenHill gallery will open a new exhibit called “What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II” on Sept. 20 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The solo exhibit by Chapel Hill-based artist Gesche Würfel explores the history and memories of the war and the Holocaust through landscape photography, portraiture, sound and video.
The exhibit will run from Sept. 20-Nov. 15.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20.
Other events will include:
- 6-7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17: Film screenings and discussion “Where Birds Never Sang: The Ravensbruck Concentration Camp” and “A Promise to My Father: One Survivor’s Journey Through the Holocaust.”
- 3-4 p.m. Oct. 27: Triangle Jewish Chorale
- 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1: Artist Talk by Gesche Würfel
Visit greenhillnc.org.
