The Fiddle & Bow Society will presents “An Acoustic Evening with Bob Margolin with Special Guest Tad Walters” at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Margolin recently performed the 40th anniversary “Last Waltz” tour across the country as the only performer to appear in the original concert/film.
Admission is $20 in advance at fiddleandbow.org or $25 at the door.
Visit fiddleandbow.org or bobmargolin.com for more information.
New play
The Drama Center of City Arts will present “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The play, which is part of the 18th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival, is a dark comedy about a man with one hand who doubts a divine being and could bring others with medical issues into his own abyss.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
Visit thedramacenter.com or greensborofringefestival.org for more information.
One-woman show
Kelly Swanson will present “Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Swanson, who is a High Point native, is an award-winning storyteller, comedian, motivational speaker and author.
Swanson will use humor to talk about embracing yourself as a woman in today’s world.
Presented in conjunction with High Point University, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the YWCA. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the Tacky Dress Contest for prizes.
Tickets are $15-$40 at the box office, by phone at 800-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
For more information, visit motivationalspeakerkellyswanson.com.
Country show
Confederate Railroad will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
The country group has a long list of hit songs, including “Queen of Memphis” and “Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind”.
Tickets are $30-$55 by phone at 336-622-3866 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
For more information, visit libertyshowcase.com or confederaterailroad.com.
Figure skating
The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be Jan. 21-26 at Greensboro Coliseum.
Figure skaters appearing will include Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu and ice dancers Madison Hubble and Zach Donahue.
FanFest and the practice area will be on-site as well.
Tickets are available for a single day or multiple days at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or ncskate2020.com to learn more.
Democracy exhibit
The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” will be on display though March 29 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is part of a bigger display called “Project Democracy 20/20”, which explores democracy and the vote.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit greensborohistory.org for more information.
New exhibit
A new exhibit, “Phototropes in Sanguine Sun,” opened Jan. 14 at Galyon Gallery in Greensboro College’s Cowan Building, at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit, which will run through Feb. 14, will feature large mixed-media abstractions by Anna Payne Rogers. Rogers lives and works in the Triangle, but has roots in the Triad.
“The paintings balance intertwining geometric figures. The colors are vibrant and crisply laid out. The works simultaneously exude a rigor and strength, and also an optimism shot through with warmth and an inviting freshness,” according to professor Jim Langer, director of the galleries at Greensboro College.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit greensboro.edu to learn more.
Pro wrestling
WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 17 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Wrestlers appearing include Daniel Bryan, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, King Corbin and others.
Tickets start at $15 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or wwe.com for more information.
Classic play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Steel Magnolias” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Robert Harling, is set in Truvy’s beauty salon and centers on a group of strong Southern women.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 23-25; and 2 p.m. Jan. 19, 26.
Tickets are $15-30 by phone at 336-333-7469 or at ctgso.org.
For more information, visit ctgso.org.
Symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will perform a Concert for Community at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Wait Chapel on Wake Forest University’s campus.
“Attendees will enjoy a selection of delightful pieces beautifully performed by our talented professional musicians and our gifted youth orchestra members, who represent tomorrow’s stars,” said Tim Redmond, music director. “In addition, they will have the chance to hear the Peter Perret Youth Talent Search winners perform, whose talent and poise are remarkable.”
The concert is free, but tickets need to be reserved at wssymphony.org.
Charity fashion show
The Live Life Foundation, a lupus awareness and arts nonprofit, will hold Live Life 2020 Fashion Show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The charity event will raise awareness about lupus.
Tickets are $25 and are available at www.livelifefoundation.com.
Comedy show
Anything Can Talk! starring David Pendleton will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Pendleton is a ventriloquist whose comedic characters include Aunt Tilly, a blunt 94-year-old spinster; Mack Elroy, the quick-witted troublemaker; and Buford, the dopey yet adorable hound dog.
Tickets are $10-$35 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or anythingcantalk.com to learn more.
Print exhibit
The exhibt “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” will be on display through Feb. 23 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., Greensboro.
Saar’s works narrate stories of the African American experience, from the personal to the political.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m Saturday and Sunday.
Vist weatherspoonart.org
Winter Show
GreenHill’s annual Winter Show will be on view through Jan. 17 at the gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The 40th annual holiday exhibition features works for sale by nearly 100 artists who live in North Carolina.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit greenhillnc.org.
Community Arts Day
The High Point Arts Council will present its annual free Community Arts Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. This event serves as an opportunity for all members of the community to come together and celebrate the arts being created in the High Point area.
This year’s event will feature performances presented by the High Point Arts Council, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts and High Point Community Theatre. The council will also recognize its 2020 Community Arts Project and Teacher Arts Project grant recipients at this event.
Visit highpointarts.org/events to learn more.
Motorcycle science
Hands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit that gives youngsters a kid-size look at the world of motorcycles and the science involved, will be at the Greensboro Science Center from Jan. 25-May 17.
Children will also have a chance to participate in STEM activities.
The center, at 4301 Lawndale Drive, will partner with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3-7 the chance to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike; check with the center about available times. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and sign a waiver to participate.
Admission to the exhibit is free with general admission or a science center membership. General admission is $14.50 for adults (14-64), $13.50 for children (3-13) and $13.50 for seniors 65 and older. Children 2 and younger are free.
Visit greensboroscience.org for more information.
Ice skating
Piedmont Winterfest continues through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks hosts free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com for more information.
