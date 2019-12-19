If you haven’t watched any holiday shows so far this season, don’t panic. You still have a week to go.

Here are some TV options for your viewing pleasure:

Dec. 19

7:30 a.m.: “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic” (Freeform)

8:30 a.m.: “Snowglobe” (2007, Christina Milian) (Freeform)

10:30 a.m.: “12 Dates of Christmas” (2011, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Amy Smart) (Freeform)

12:30 p.m.: “Deck the Halls” (2006, Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) (Freeform)

2:35 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

4:40 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

7:20 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: “Disney’s Prep & Landing” (2009) (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (2011) (ABC)

9 p.m.: “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition“ (ABC)

9 p.m.: “An Unforgettable Christmas” (2019) (Hallmark Movies)

11 p.m.: “Rise of the Guardians” (2012) (Freeform)

Dec. 20

1 a.m.: “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic“ (Freeform)

7 a.m.: “Snow” (2004, Tom Cavanagh) (Freeform)

9 a.m.: “Snow 2: Brain Freeze” (2008, Tom Cavanagh) (Freeform)

11 a.m.: “Deck the Halls” (2006, Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) (Freeform)

1 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

3 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) (Freeform)

4:40 p.m.: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

5:45 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman” (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

6:15 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: “The Christmas Temp” (2019) (Lifetime)

9 p.m.: “A Family Christmas Gift” (2019, Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle) (Hallmark Movies)

11:25 p.m.: “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (2014, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

11:55 p.m.: “Arthur Christmas” (2011) (Freeform)

Dec. 21

7 a.m.: “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:30 a.m.: “Prancer Returns” (2001, John Corbett) (Freeform)

9:40 a.m.: “Arthur Christmas” (2011) (Freeform)

11:50 a.m.: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

12:55 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman” (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

1:25 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

4:35 p.m.: “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (2014, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

5:05 p.m.: “The Santa Clause” (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6 p.m.: “Christmas Love Letter” (2019) (Lifetime)

7:10 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2” (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” (2019) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: “Christmas Hotel” (2019, Tatyana Ali) (Lifetime)

9:15 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

11:55 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

Dec. 22

7 a.m.: “The Holiday” (2006, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet) (Freeform)

10:15 a.m.: “The Santa Clause” (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

Noon: “A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas!” (2011) (TCM)

12:25 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2” (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

2:35 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

4:40 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

7 p.m.: “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown” (2003) (ABC)

7:20 p.m.: “Home Alone” (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (ABC)

8 p.m.: “Holiday Date” (2019) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: “A Date By Christmas Eve” (2019) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: “Going My Way” (1944, Bing Crosby) (TCM)

9 p.m.: A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel (CBS)

9:50 p.m.: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

10:15 p.m.: “The Bells of St. Mary’s” (1945, Bing Crosby) (TCM)

12:30 a.m.: “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

Dec. 23

1 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

3 a.m.: “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” (1983, David Bowie) (TCM)

7 a.m.: “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic” (Freeform)

8 a.m.: “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish” (1998) (Freeform)

10 a.m.: “Deck the Halls” (2006, Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) (Freeform)

Noon: “Prancer Returns” (2001, John Corbett) (Freeform)

2:05 p.m.: “Arthur Christmas” (2011) (Freeform)

4:10 p.m.: “Home Alone” (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

6:40 p.m.: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

9:20 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949, Judy Garland) (TCM)

Midnight: “Bachelor Mother” (1939, Ginger Rogers) (TCM)

Dec. 24

1:30 a.m.: “Bundle of Joy” (1956, Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds) (TCM)

3:30 a.m.: “Three Godfathers” (1936) (TCM)

5 a.m.: “3 Godfathers” (1949, John Wayne) (TCM)

7 a.m.: “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7 a.m.: “Beyond Tomorrow” (1940, Harry Carey) (TCM)

7:30 a.m.: “Prancer Returns” (2001, John Corbett) (Freeform)

8:30 a.m.: “Fitzwilly” (1967, Dick Van Dyke) (TCM)

10:15 a.m.: “Period of Adjustment” (1962, Jane Fonda) (TCM)

11 a.m.: “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” (2010, Jack Black) (Freeform)

11:30 a.m.: “Arthur Christmas” (2011) (Freeform)

12:15 p.m.: “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949, Judy Garland) (TCM)

1:30 p.m.: “The Santa Clause” (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

2 p.m.: “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (1942, Bette Davis) (TCM)

3:35 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2” (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

4 p.m.: “It Happened on 5th Avenue” ( 1947) (TCM)

5:40 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

6:15 p.m.: “Holiday Affair” (1949, Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh) (TCM)

8 p.m.: “A Christmas Story Live!” (2017, Matthew Broderick) (FOX)

8 p.m.: “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946, James Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC)

8 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

8 p.m.: “The Bishop’s Wife” (1947, Cary Grant) (TCM)

8:20 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman” (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

9:55 p.m.: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

10 p.m.: “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944, Judy Garland) (TCM)

11:30 p.m.: “Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica” (NBC)

Midnight: “The Simpsons Holiday-thon” (Freeform)

Midnight: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

Midnight: “A Christmas Carol” (1938, Reginald Owen) (TCM)

Dec. 25

1:30 a.m.: “Meet John Doe” (1941, Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck) (TCM)

2 a.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

3:45 a.m.: “All Mine to Give” (1957) (TCM)

4 a.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

5:30 a.m.: “The Great Rupert” (1950, Jimmy Durante) (TCM)

6 a.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

7 a.m.: “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish” (1998) (Freeform)

7 a.m.: “Babes in Toyland” (1934, Laurel & Hardy) (TCM)

8 a.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

8:30 a.m.: “Tenth Avenue Angel” (1948, Angela Lansbury) (TCM)

9 a.m.: “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (2011) (Freeform)

10 a.m.: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

10 a.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

10 a.m.: “Little Women” (1933, Katharine Hepburn) (TCM)

11 a.m.: “The Santa Clause” (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

Noon: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

Noon: “O. Henry’s Full House” (1952) (TCM)

1:05 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2” (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

2 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

2:15 p.m.: “Love Finds Andy Hardy” (1938, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland) (TCM)

3:10 p.m.: “Frosty The Snowman” (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

3:40 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

4 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

4 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

4:45 p.m.: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

5:50 p.m.: “Home Alone” (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

6 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

6 p.m.: “Susan Slept Here” (1954, Debbie Reynolds) (TCM)

8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966 cartoon) (NBC)

8 p.m.: “When Calls the Heart Christmas” (2019, Jack Wagner) (Hallmark)

8:20 p.m.: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

8:30 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, Jim Carrey) (NBC)

Midnight: “Deck the Halls” (2006, Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) (Freeform)

