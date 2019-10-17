One brother toured as royalty, zigzagging across the Southeast putting his own spin on blues and roots music with his band King Johnson. The other one landed first in Boston and then New York pursuing an instrumental jazz sound in the Northeast with the jazz-funk-avant band Medeski, Martin & Wood. But performing together at a 2004 show in North Carolina, Chris and Oliver Wood realized their potential as a unit. The united Wood Brothers mix the best of both former musical spheres for a sound that’s rootsier and bluesier than their previous endeavors.
After spending nearly 14 years in the six-piece outfit King Johnson, guitarist-vocalist Oliver Wood wanted to be more of a singer-songwriter.
“I was also getting excited about playing with my brother, wanted to try something different, really strip things down to the core stuff,” Wood said last week by phone while on the road.
“I had this fantasy of what if it was just two people and you could imply a lot of that big sound by just being good,” he said with a soft chuckle. “And having somebody like my brother, he’s just a titan of an instrumentalist, so he made up for any shortcomings that a duo might have in my opinion, and just made it really special to have a virtuoso upright bass player backing up a song.”
That configuration chugged along for a few years before the brothers added Jano Rix on drums, keyboards and vocals, adding three-part harmonies to the mix. But Wood still wanted to retain some of the King Johnson material — blues and R&B and New Orleans music in a stripped-down setting — as well as incorporate new songs he and Chris were writing.
“Chris and I have been doing this for about 12 years now, so we have a catalog of our own music,” Wood said.
Their reworking of the older material from their duo and Oliver’ woods King Johnson days sound completely different now with Rix onboard.
“He’s another musical titan in my book,” Wood said of Rix. “He’s a really good drummer and keyboard player, equally good on piano and organ. There’s so many possibilities — he’s like two guys in one, and I think of my brother the same way.”
On their latest release, “Live From the Fillmore,” they give King Johnson material like “Atlas,” from that band’s 2003 “Hot Fish Laundromat” album, a makeover, with Rix’s drumming propelling it along a lot faster, minus the horns and featuring Chris’ funky bass.
The covers are just as interesting. Jimmy Reed’s 1960 blues classic “Big Boss Man” gets a furry, stuttery buzz from Rix on keys, simultaneously accompanying himself on drums, threatening to break out into a second line any second but stopping just short of parade mode.
“Having Jano be able to play drums and keyboards at the same time can get really cool and weird sometimes,” Oliver Wood said. “It may limit him a little bit on the drums, in a way that he plays a beat a little different. Then you’ve got only one hand to work the keyboard, so it’s like the drum and keyboard thing becomes one instrument for him. It literally sounds like two guys at once.”
Wood gets to show off his finger-picking skills on Tommy Johnson’s “Big Road Blues.” He said his take on it is based on a version the fiery, innovative blues dynamo Sean Costello used to do.
“Checking out the Tommy Johnson original, I thought, ‘Man, I can’t even do it justice.’ So I’m sure I emulated both Tommy Johnson and Sean Costello. I just love that tune and that drop-D guitar tuning for any guitar nerds out there, can do some fun stuff with that. I learned some similar sort of finger-picking stuff like that from Taj Mahal who had mastered a lot of those old styles including Tommy Johnson.”
Wood once again shows off his guitar virtuosity on the original “Sky High,” mixing Delta and Hill country blues, the members’ three-part scatting on the chorus for the Hill country feel and Wood’s greasy Delta slide work.
Wood said the band has started exploring the combining of instruments and voices in an instrumental way on its new project, “Kingdom In My Mind,” due out in January.
“Sometimes you play two instruments and a voice and an instrument and play them on the same note, and sometimes you can stack it and do several like we do on ‘Sky High,’ where we’re all singing the same note. But when you do that, it’s not precise, so it’s sort of raw, slightly out-of-tune, and slightly dissonant, but somehow rhythmically makes sense, so it’s kind of pleasing to the ear, but it’s interesting how imperfect it is and how cool it can sound.”
The Wood Brothers’ cool sound blurs genre and generational lines gracefully and with a considerable amount of good time vibes.
“I just hope people remember it as something that made them happy and feel connected to themselves and each other,” Wood said. “That’s what the music that I remember as being the soundtrack of my life (does), something that makes me real happy. Tom Petty music just makes me feel great, and so does Jimmy Reed. Those were things that were just always there for me and my friends to connect on, and I hope that our music does that for people as well.”
