The comic book “The Walking Dead” has shuffled off this mortal coil.
The latest issue of the hit comic, which spawned a hit franchise including TV shows, games, and merchandise, is an unexpected finale — something so carefully hidden that solicitations had been made for future issues.
The issue, #193, is in comic shops Wednesday, and is about the length of three normal issues of the comic, but with the standard $3.99 price tag.
“That’s it... it’s over... we’re done,” series creator Robert Kirkman said in a six-page letter to readers at the end of the issue. He decided not to aim for a big anniversary number, such as issue 200.
“’The Walking Dead’ has always been built on surprise,” Kirkman wrote. “Not knowing what’s going to happen when you turn the page, who’s going to die, how they’re going to die... it’s been essential to the success of this series.”
And in the spirit of that, we’re not going to reveal here what happens in the final issue. But it is meant to be a finale, not just a reboot to start with a new issue #1, which is a common conceit in comics these days.
Bret Parks, the owner of Ssalefish Comics in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, said that comic shop owners had heard from Image Comics, the publisher, that it would be wise to order more copies of issue 193 than usual. And Parks did, ordering several hundred copies instead of the usual 100.
Parks first heard that the issue was the finale on Sunday. “I was tipped off by a retailer who got their issues early,” he said.
In issue 192, the main character, Rick Grimes, was killed off unexpectedly, which increased interest in the comic and caused some fans who had fallen by the wayside back into comic shops to buy it. Since its first issue, back in 2003, Rick has been the central character, and it seemed that the comic would shift gears to make his son Carl, who has grown up over the course of the series, the focus.
In his letter to readers, Kirkman explains that “when I started writing this series, I had no clue I’d make it to issue #12. So the thought of having a book that ran 100 issues was insane.
“I’m going to miss it as much as you will, if not more so,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart that I had to end it, and we have to move on... but I just love this world too much to stretch things out until it doesn’t live up to what I want it to be. I hope you understand.”
“It’s always hard to see a successful series end,” Parks said. “But every once in awhile, something comes along where I think the creative force controls that more, and this is the type of book that, although it’s a phenomenon, it can’t go on forever.
“So I think Kirkman had to decide when the time is right, and how he wanted to do it. This was a very Robert Kirkman kind of way to end something, to stealthily end the most popular comic book of the past decade or so.”
The series has spawned two hit TV shows on AMC, with a third and a series of TV-movies on the way, as well as video games, toys and assorted merchandise.
The comic remained popular, even while the TV show’s ratings have waned in recent years. Daniel Poindexter, the manager of Ssalefish, said “generally, I feel the comics people are still very satisfied with it, but the TV show I hear lots of people say they dropped off last season and are not really interested anymore. But they still pick up the comic.”