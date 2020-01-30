For many of us, the term Southern Gothic conjures up visions of Faulkner-esque characters skulking around speaking Southern while plotting nefarious deeds and practicing hoodoo. Frontman Connor Christian’s band shares the name, but shies away from nefarious hoodoo, at least in its onstage and professional lives.
Christian honed his sound bumming around the world, leaving Atlanta in his early teens, returning to start The Morning Star Revival in ’07, with a debut album called “A Southern Gothic.” By the next year, he was calling the band The Southern Gothic, with a sound that wobbled back and forth across the country/rock divider.
“Sunday Suits,” from 2008’s “90 Proof Lullabies,” sounds like an outtake from Oliver Wood’s (Wood Brothers) former group, King Johnson, a bluesy, rattly, rocky, ramble underscored with a new Orleans second line strut. But Christian says that song, and the album it came, from were atypical of their sound.
“I feel like that record was a little more straight-ahead Americana, like a rocked up Whiskeytown sort of vibe,” Christian said last week by phone from Nashville. “But that record was ’08. It was a long time ago. We have evolved a bit over the years.”
That evolution brought them to the No. 5 spot on Billboard’s country chart with 2013’s “New Hometown.” But once again, Christian says that putting them in that pigeonhole wasn’t an accurate description of what they were up to either.
“We just put out what we put out, and Billboard makes their decisions,” Christian says. “They make seemingly arbitrary decisions on what belongs in what category.”
He cites the recent controversy over Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” a genre-blurring track mixing Billy Ray Cyrus, Nine Inch Nails (on the banjo-infused sample) and Nas X on what he labels “country trap,” which debuted at No. 19 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart but was soon removed and shifted to their Hot R&B Hip-Hop chart.
That may be an extreme example, but in recent years, country music’s outlines have gotten so blurry, it’s hard to say what is and what ain’t.
“Country music is everything now,” Christian says. “You go from the real traditional-sounding guys, kids that yodel, to what basically sounds like Def Leppard to me with some twang in it. It all gets marked up under country. I feel like we’re somewhere under that umbrella, too. I just feel like we take a little different approach than a lot of the mainstream country acts.”
The band was riding high in 2013, but a series of disasters quickly brought them crashing down.
“It’s one of those sad stories,” Christian says.
Their record had just debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heat Seekers New Artists chart, also debuting at No. 17 on the country chart with the accompanying video number one on CMT.
Days later, their label owner was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and died within a week. Then their manager had a nervous breakdown and quit the music business.
“We went from having a label and major management to having neither in the course of a couple of months. To be honest, man, we thought Nashville would embrace it a little more because of the success we had at CMT and on Billboard.” But the reaction was not what he expected. “Everybody was like, ‘Man, this isn’t country, this is Americana.’ We go to the Americana people, and they say, ‘Ahh, this is more rock and roll,’ the rock and roll labels are like, ‘Oh, this is country, you should go to Nashville.’”
The band kept plugging away for a couple of years, but hit a plateau, and Christian decided to take the rock label’s advice — sort of — moving to Nashville in 2015. “I had an offer on the table to come and write for a publishing company here in Nashville, so it seemed like a good time to take a break.”
He kept that up for the next four years, fellow bandmember Jeff Spirko moving to the city a year later, also keeping in touch with drummer Shawn Thacker, with the band since ’04. In early 2019, Christian had assembled a portfolio of songs he had written and started shopping them around to small labels then reassembling the band, with the addition of bassist Quinn Loggins, trying them out live. The band is back with a new record and cross-country gigs.
The new single “Ain’t Gonna Lie,” has just been released, and an EP “Burning Moonlight,” comes out in May.
But Christian still can’t find a folder to file the band’s sound in. “All of us play keyboards, so that’s definitely not what a strict Americana enthusiast would call Americana,” he says chuckling.
“But I still look at it through that lens.
“Right now, I’m just concentrating on making the best music I can, something I can be proud of right now. I feel like we’re making our thing and hope that people in the Americana camp and in the country music camp all dig it. And anybody else too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.