A fitting appellation isn’t a prerequisite for Southern-rock greatness.
It doesn’t seem to hurt, though.
So, what makes a Southern rock musician’s name sound particularly “Southern rock”?
Rolling off the tongue well when spoken with a drawl is an absolute must. It can be an everyday name or something with extra curves on it. After all, a standout Southern-rock track can be as direct as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special” or as explorative as Allman Brothers Band’s “Dreams.” It also helps if that person’s name sounds like someone who can wail on slide-guitar, win a barfight, write songs the radio will still play decades later, etc.
Recently, I spent a morning digging through liner notes, books and the internet for the “most Southern rock” names ever.
Below are 25 of such names. (To be perfectly clear: This is not a ranking of the best Southern-rock musicians ever, just how “Southern rock” their names are.) For the purpose of this list, kept nickname-heavy folks out of it — no disrespect to genres icons like Black Oak Arkansas frontman Jim “Dandy” Mangrum or Mother’s Finest bassist Jerry “Wyzard” Seay. Maybe that’s a list for another day.
Of course, this is all a lark and just my take. You’re welcome to disagree with some or all of this list and also to add your suggestions for other “most Southern rock” musician name. Because while the road may go on forever, this list does not.
25. Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers. Charismatic singer/guitarist handles lead vocals on ragged-glory rockers like 2001 track “Zip City.” (Sept. 21 at Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte with Jimbo Mathus)
24. Jimbo Hart of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Tasteful bassist and chapeau connoisseur with the contemporary, Southern version of vintage, un-Southern, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
23. Berry Oakley of Allman Brothers Band. Late, Southern rock icon’s swinging bass and intuitive counterpoint helped make early Allmans a live force of nature rarely seen since.
22. Rickey Medlocke Blackfoot of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Brought an arena-rock performance style, wailing heavy-blues on his Gibson Explorer and vocals for Blackfoot hits like “Train, Train”, and helped keep the excitement in latter day Skynyrd shows.
21. Billy Powell of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Played eloquent, lyrical fills and solos integral to Skynyrd classics such as “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” on that signature white piano of his.
20. Bobby Shea of White Witch. Drummer with Tampa combo whose proggy, psych-glam sound stretched sonic parameters at quintessential Southern-rock label Capricorn Records.
19. Tommy Talton of Cowboy. Co-founder of one of Southern rock’s most underrated groups, Talton also lent his graceful guitar playing to Gregg Allman’s lovely debut LP, “Laid Back.”
18. Dusty Hill of ZZ Top. Granite-solid bassist for one of music’s most enduring trios, and lead singer on pavement scorchers “Tush” and “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers.”
17. Orville Davis of Hydra. Laid down low-end on metallic boogie “Glitter Queen,” a song more Southern rock fans should be hip to.
16. Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke. Mutton-chopped frontman finds his vocal zip-code between Chris Robinson and Ronnie Van Zant, on stompers like “Waiting for the Thunder.”
15. Johnny Colt of Black Crowes. Doesn’t get the musical respect he deserves, but bassist helped bring a harder edge to early Crowes recordings, the band’s best by far.
14. Ricky Lee Phelps of The Kentucky Headhunters. In the late ‘80s, country music was glossy and sorely in need of longhair attitude, until Phelps’ band arrived on the scene with hit-stocked debut LP “Pickin’ on Nashville.”
13. Randall Bramblett of Sea Level. Along with Allman Brothers expat Chuck Leavell, gave this Allmans’ spinoff a dual keyboard attack and handled vocals on fusion tunes like “That’s Your Secret” — and has been a go-to keys/sax sideman for everyone from Gregg Allman to Traffic.
12. Dickey Betts of Allman Brothers and Great Southern. Guitar-strangler and peach-voiced singer of “Blue Sky” and “Ramblin’ Man” and composer of mesmerizing instrumentals such as “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.”
11. Toy Caldwell of Marshall Tucker Band. Emotive lead guitarist and songwriter, as well as singing lead on “Can’t You See,” the signature tune by Spartanburg, S.C.’s finest — and yes, Toy was his actual given name.
10. J.R. Cobb of Atlanta Rhythm Section. Formed a jazz-tinged guitar duo with Barry Bailey on silky jams like “So Into You,” as well penning oft covered track “Spooky.”
9. Stevie Ray Vaughan, solo artist. The kind of guitar god who could make the blues big in a hair-metal dominated decade.
8. Rob Roy Walker of Stillwater. About 23 years before the fictional “Almost Famous” hard-rockers, Walker played guitar for the nonfictional Georgia combo of the same name, known for talk-box-goosed hit “Mind Bender.”
7. Ella Brown Avery of Wet Willie. Backing vocalist with slippery “Keep on Smilin’” Mobile-founded combo, and duetted with frontman Jimmy Hall on sassy cut “Mama Don’t Raise No Fools.”
6. Danny Joe Brown of Molly Hatchet. Skilled at both rocking the mic with his unique tone, as heard on roof-ripper “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” and sporting a mean ‘stache.
5. Joe Dan Petty of Grinderswith. Allmans roadie also played bass with Capricorn act whose instrumental jam “Pickin’ the Blues” became the theme song for BBC radio DJ John Peel.
4. Shonna Tucker of Drive-By Truckers. She can rock a Fender bass or floral-print with the best, and wrote and sang three killer songs on 2008 LP “Brighter Than Creation’s Dark,” including country-soul gem “I’m Sorry Huston,” and would make two more albums with DBT.
3. Duane Allman of Allman Brothers Band. Just the greatest electric slide-guitarist to ever walk the Earth.
2. Butch Trucks of Allman Brothers Band. Amazingly, this late Southern rock icon once told Modern Drummer magazine he and fellow Allmans percussionist Jaimoe Johanson didn’t work out their parts, yet the Allmans’ dual-drums always seemed jazz-tasty.
1. Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd. An anthem writing, nose-breaking, birdsong-voiced legend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.