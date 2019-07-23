GREENSBORO — Local fans of "The Bachelor" romance reality television series can become part of the search for love when "The Bachelor Live on Stage" comes to the new Stephen Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The official tour will make a stop on April 29 at the Tanger Center, now under construction at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. The new, 3,000-seat venue is scheduled to open in March.
The tour is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which already includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “The Bachelor” television series, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.
Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. They go on sale Friday at TangerCenter.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Hosted by “The Bachelor” fan favorite Ben Higgins from the show's 20th season, "The Bachelor Live on Stage" fits an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.
"I am so pumped to host the 'Bachelor' live tour,” Higgins said in a news release. "I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show. I am ecstatic to be able come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Brothers to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on 'The Bachelor.' "
Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony.
Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones.
Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.
For more information, visit bachelorliveonstage.com.
Updates about casting announcements and how to apply will be coming soon.
The show also will come to the Durham Performing Arts Center on April 25.
The Tanger Center will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the coliseum complex.
It will host a variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera's "Porgy and Bess," comedy shows and family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March 2020.