GREENSBORO — It’s Drink & Draw night at The Artist Bloc.
Patrons sip coffee, beer, and non-alcoholic and mixed drinks as they sketch or paint. A jam band plays onstage. Others just listen and chill.
This month, The Artist Bloc marks its fifth year in business in the West Lee Center, a strip shopping mall at 1020 W. Gate City Blvd. amid the UNCG campus.
It operates as an art supply store, coffee shop and bar that offers arts programming.
“I am amazed that we were able to sustain ourselves this long,” said Darlene McClinton, a co-owner and N.C. A&T art professor.
For the first three years, the three artist owners drew on paychecks from their other full-time jobs to keep it afloat.
That picture has brightened.
The business that started with $1,200 from owners’ pockets now brings in annual revenue of $100,000 and growing, owners say.
McClinton owns The Artist Bloc with Watricia Shuler, a filmmaker who teaches at Winston-Salem State University, and entrepreneur Sunny Gravely.
An Aug. 23 event will mark its fifth anniversary, while celebrating Triad artists.
The Bloc Awards will be at 8 p.m. at Harrison Auditorium on the N.C. A&T campus.
Nominees have been narrowed to five in 14 categories of visual and performing arts including the entertainment, fashion, cosmetic and culinary industries.
More than 16,000 public votes already had been cast online for winners, two weeks before the awards ceremony.
Winners will receive trophies created by the company Pendragon 3D in The Forge, the makerspace downtown on Lewis Street.
This marks the second year for The Bloc Awards. The first in 2017 attracted 350 people.
“I believe the Triad has a lot of talent,” McClinton said. “People could be getting Grammys and Oscars, but they don’t get a lot of exposure.”
The Artist Bloc offers creative activity and exposure. With a slogan of “Where Creative Minds Meet,” it now attracts about 100 artists each week.
Many customers are not artists, but lovers of art.
“Everyone is welcomed at The Artist Bloc,” McClinton said.
Against a backdrop of artwork, they perform music, dance and comedy. They network. They come for painting nights, poetry slams, dance battles, Creative Infusion talent showcases, artist talks, open mic nights and movie nights.
Patrons pay a small fee to participate.
Some rent the space for birthday and graduation parties, bridal showers, vendor markets and album release and company launch parties.
Owners hire artists to work there. One bartender is a spoken word artist; another, a sculptor.
On a chalkboard, artist Coka Coleman created a decorative list of signature drinks, named for famous artists, owners and employees.
Jasmine Spears, project manager for The Bloc Awards and event assistant for The Artist Bloc, is a UNCG senior who started as an intern.
“Now, we’re known as one of the hottest arts venues in Greensboro,” McClinton said. “Everybody knows about The Artist Bloc, and they love being here. They call The Artist Bloc home.”
McClinton, a Grimsley High School graduate, and Shuler met in 2001, during their freshman year at A&T. McClinton even talked back then about having an arts supply store, Shuler said.
Both began teaching jobs after they finished graduate school. Then Shuler got a call from McClinton.
“She said, ‘Addams Bookstore on Tate Street is going out of business,’” Shuler recalled. “’It’s time to open The Artist Bloc.’”
Shuler and McClinton joined forces with Gravely, who taught McClinton art at A&T, and Amber Iciano, a dancer and engineer. Iciano eventually left, saying she couldn’t work full time elsewhere and be an entrepreneur, too.
They deliberately chose the word “bloc,” defined as a group united for a particular purpose.
“I wanted The Artist Bloc to be a place where artists could come to get through their creative blocks,” McClinton said.
At first, they sold art supplies and coffee, Shuler’s passion. They discovered that art supplies were a seasonal seller, most popular with students at the start of a semester. They learned that summer and holidays would be their slowest seasons.
“None of us went to school for business,” McClinton said. “When people say, ‘Be prepared for weathering the storm,’ we didn’t know what weathering the storm looked like.”
They joined the business accelerator program Collab to learn how to structure and grow the enterprise. Because the bar and programming brought in money, the program’s leader suggested increasing programming.
It paid off.
The Artist Bloc owners are pleased with their creation, but they also plan to change and expand.
They spun their art classes for children and Alzheimer’s patients into a nonprofit entity, TAB Arts Center, run by Gravely. Gravely remains a silent partner in The Artist Bloc.
The Artist Bloc aims to phase out selling art supplies after this fall and focus on events. They want to move to a larger building and sell food, T-shirts and other merchandise.
They want to turn The Artist Bloc into a chain, with possible locations in Charlotte and Washington, D.C.
“We’re getting to a place where we finally really understand what we’re doing and understand the business model that we have created,” Shuler said. “The only thing that can stop us is us.”