Want to go?

What: The Allman Betts Band

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro

Tickets: $25-$45 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com

Information: carolinatheatre.com or allmanbettsband.com

Etc: JD Simo will open the show.