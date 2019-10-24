Considering the household that Lee Rocker grew up in, it probably was inevitable that the native of the Long Island community of Massapequa, N.Y., would become a musician.
His father played clarinet in the New York Philharmonic, while his mother also played that instrument and taught music. And Rocker very much took after his parents when it came to his interests.
“They’re still doing great and living out there in Massapequa,” Rocker said in a recent phone interview “My mom was a music professor at Hofstra University and also a clarinetist. So growing up — music is the family business. My grandfather played saxophone. Really, the only discipline I had growing up or the rule was that you picked an instrument and took lessons. I started on cello at 6 or 7 years old. I took lessons. I read and write music. Throughout those years of high school and teenager years, I did harmony, arranging and all that stuff. That is what I did. I was really a terrible student at school and hated it. But I loved the music thing.”
Rocker, of course, is best known for having made a major mark in music as bassists in the rockabilly-rooted band, the Stray Cats. That musical direction makes total sense given Rocker’s path into music. After some time playing cello and focusing on classical music, Rocker found a different inspiration.
“I loved rock and roll and said enough of this of carrying the cello around. I moved to electric bass, rock and roll, blues and roots music,” Rocker said. “A couple of years later, I discovered early rock and roll and rockabilly in the traditional sense: Bill Haley, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. The sound was upright bass, and I also loved jazz. I started to get into that and I got an upright at about 14 or 15. I took lessons throughout all of that time till about 16 or 17.”
Rocker and his partners in the Stray Cats, singer/guitarist Brian Setzer and drummer Slim Jim Phantom, have all known each since they were between the ages of 10 and 12, when they grew up within three blocks of each other in Massapequa. While he and drummer Phantom attended elementary school together, the duo met up with the slightly older Setzer, who was then at the local junior high school.
With all three sharing an affinity for early rock and roll and less than enthused with late ’70s popular music, the threesome began bouncing between playing New York City venues such as Max’s Kansas City and CBGB’s along with a number of local gin mills. And though their appearance initially perplexed concertgoers, fans starved for authenticity started packing clubs that the Stray Cats were repeatedly playing over a span of weeks. This trend continued when the Stray Cats went to England on a whim, not knowing anyone there, while couch surfing and sleeping outdoors in Hyde Park and on the Tube (subway).
“London was basically ground zero in 1980 for music. So we bought a ticket for each of us and the bass, went over there and knocked on doors. And the same thing replicated itself like when we were playing before drunk crowds on Long Island, but on a much bigger scale,” Rocker recalled. “We played places like the Hope & Anchor, the Marquee Club and Dingwalls. Things took off really quickly there as well, and the record companies started hanging around. We probably lived off the streets for a couple of months. It’s a good thing it was summer.”
Members of the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Who started coming out to see the young American upstarts, but it was Welsh guitarist Dave Edmunds who cornered them and pleaded to let him produce them before, as Rocker put it, “some record company assigned someone out there to (screw) it up.”
With Edmunds at the helm for the group’s self-titled UK debut, the splash the Stray Cats made was enough to land them a record label contract in their home country and return as conquering heroes with 1982’s “Built For Speed,” which yielded the Top 10 hits “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town.” The grind of touring and recording from 1980 to 1984 led to the group’s first break-up, but the trio reunited in the early ’90s.
Now, the Stray Cats have regrouped once again, releasing a new album, “40,” and starting what figures to be a lengthy round of touring. Rocker said the threesome just seems to continue to find their way back to each other.
“Forming the band was just so fundamental to me, and I’m sure Brian and Jim. Not to be morbid, but all three of us in the band ... somewhere in that first sentence of the obit it’s going to say Stray Cats — no matter what,” Rocker said. “That’s part of what binds us together. Things where we started from. It’s kind of great to go full circle and get a chance to do this and have it be the real band. It’s the real deal.”
The Stray Cats reunion aside, Rocker continues to pursue his own career, which he launched in 1994 with the album, “Lee Rocker’s Big Blue.” He has released a steady string of solo albums since, the most recent of which is this year’s “The LOW Road,” which was recorded live with his band at Daryl’s House, the Pawling, N.Y., venue owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates.
Having completed a set of Stray Cats shows in September, Rocker is doing a run of shows with his band to close out 2019.
“I’ve got a show that I’ve really developed with my band — not the Stray Cats — that’s mainly performing arts center-based. It’s a concert, where I really get to tell stories and get behind the music,” he said.
“It involves a screen with some video, photos, and it is a concert of cherry-picked songs from throughout these past 40 years, whether they be Stray Cats stuff, things I’ve done with Carl Perkins, Scott Moore or Levon Helm or Phantom, Rocker & Slick and tell people how it came together or some funny stuff.”
