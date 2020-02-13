He’s the man behind the curtain, the wizard who pulls the levers, snatching ideas out of the air and weaving them into life.
Steve Dorff is a seer, a visionary who sees music in his head as colorful bubbles. The condition is called synesthesia, a rare condition that enables those with the condition to feel pain and or hear music in color.
“Only about 4% of the population experience it,” Dorff said recently by phone from his Nashville home. “It’s been a great blessing, a great gift, and at the same time, sometimes you can’t turn it off. Get those bubbles out of there!”
But those bubbles have burst into hits for artists including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Eddie Rabbitt, and Kenny Rogers. He’s also composed for TV, including “Murphy Brown,” “Growing Pains,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Columbo,” “Reba,” “Spenser: For Hire,” “Just the Ten of Us,” as well as movies including “Rocky IV,” “Tin Cup” and “Honky Tonk Man.”
A precocious child, Dorff ran off a music teacher, telling the hapless tutor that he was pitchy and couldn’t play in the pocket. The teacher then told Dorff’s mom that his pupil was “undisciplined, insolent and insubordinate,” requesting that she find someone else to teach him — all this before he reached the age of ten.
“The guy couldn’t play in the pocket,” Dorff confirms. “Of course, I didn’t know what that meant at the time, my instincts were that he just wasn’t feeling it right, and when I could play it better than he could, he didn’t want any part of me,” he says, chortling. “Yeah, it was kind of a strange childhood.”
When Dorff heard the music in his head, it was more focused on what the instruments in the orchestra were doing he says in his book, “I Wrote That One, Too ... A Life in Songwriting — From Willie to Whitney,” revealing he had a huge orchestra playing in his head 24/7.
He was in a Beatles tribute band in junior high, but his head was more into what composers like Burt Bacharach were doing. But it was a family member who got him into professional show business. His sister worked for an ad agency in New York involved in picking and producing music for TV commercials.
“She had some friends who were making music, and she introduced her little brother to one of the guys there and that was the beginning of it,” Dorff recalls. “I was 16 years old and the guy who took me under his wing, his sister-in-law was Melissa Manchester. So Melissa and I first got to work together when we were 16 years old. She sang my first demo, and we’ve remained friends all these years. Had a couple of hits together. I wrote ‘Fire In The Morning’ for her, which was a pretty big top 10 record for her. That’s how I started, growing up in New York, writing songs every chance I got — that was pretty much my calling.”
That calling has enabled Dorff to write such songs as “You’ve Been Leaving Me For Years” for Willie Nelson, and “Take Good Care of My Heart” (with Jermaine Jackson) for Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers’ “Through the Years,” Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “Every Which Way But Loose.” His songwriting credits run in the hundreds, recently earning him induction to the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame.
“That’s about as good as it gets for the anonymous songwriter,” he says. “Guys like me, we write the soundtracks of people’s lives, and nobody really knows who we are. They know the faces of the songs are the people they hear on the radio that make them hits. And that’s kinda what my show’s about. I sit at the piano and tell the stories, play the songs, and of course, they figure out pretty quickly, after about 10 minutes, why they never heard me on the radio.”
Although his catalog seems to skew to the country side, Dorff says he never sits down to write a country song. “I just try to write the best song I can, then pray somebody wants to do it.”
In his show and in his book, he reveals the stories behind the songs, such as how long and difficult a process it can be to get the song from a bubble in his head to an artist’s lips. Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” was first recorded by Bette Midler, but never came out.
“It took me eight years to get someone else to want to record it,” Dorff admits, revealing it was not originally pitched as a country music vehicle, originally thinking of it for Boys To Men. His R&B style demo got no attention, so he got a female artist to cut a demo that attracted Midler, only to have it removed from an album by her people at the last minute.
He had better luck with Dolly Parton, whom he met while arranging strings for one of her records. They became friends, and she cut the first one of his songs, “Dump the Dude,” in ’87. Ten years later, he did all the music for “Anabelle’s Wish,” an animated Christmas movie that had Parton recording another Dorff original, “Something Bigger Than Me.”
“It’s always amazing when great writers like Willie Nelson or Dolly do one of your songs,” Dorff said. “It’s so hard to get because they’re such great writers themselves, so I was very honored.”
Dorff was involved in the recent “Murphy Brown” TV reunion. “I did 10 years of “Murphy Brown” the original series, then it was off the air for 20 years. So 30 years, and all of a sudden I get this phone call from Diane English, the original creator and producer said CBS wants to bring Murphy back would you like to do it and I said, ‘Oh man, of course.’” But the show was canceled after only one season. “I looked at it as kind of a victory lap,” Dorff says.
But the songwriter’s catalog still endures, the soundtrack to an entire generation’s celebrations of life. “These are songs that people have gotten married to, have danced to with their children at weddings, the first dance song, anniversaries,” Dorff says of his works. “Great songs outlive all of us, so I’m just very fortunate to have gotten the chance to make some of those happen.”
