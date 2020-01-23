If you’ve ever attended a major museum exhibit or done a tour of some ancient ruin, you’re probably familiar with the concept of donning a set of headphones to get the meat of the experience broadcast directly to your inner ear.
But when its time to get your dance moves on, most folks haven’t experienced the silent treatment. Most throw downs of the dance floor variety involve jerking spasmodically to an approximation of the rhythm being blasted at you at deafening levels. You usually end up so sonically battered that you have a case of tinnitus that rivals The Who guitarist Pete Townsend’s malady.
The concept is simple and innovative. Two to three DJs spin records from different genres delivered simultaneously through wireless headsets with partygoers able to change between DJ broadcasts with the flick of a lever. Walker has grown his business to the point where he has a satellite office in Chicago and is able to program events in 35 cities across the country every month.
It’s a full service package. “We’re able to form the deal with the club, promote the concept that there’ll be two to three DJs spinning music that is wireless inside of our headsets,” Walker said last week from his L.A. headquarters. “We’re able to ship the equipment there in advance and staff the event where guests come in, they’re able to scan their tickets, then we give them a headset, show them how cool and unique it is, and they’re able to socialize, dance and party with the headsets because they’re not speaking over loud music.”
Walker hones his show biz chops hosting concerts and managing artists in the LA area. But the idea for the Silent Party came when he and a group of friends took a trip overseas, got the silent treatment and decided to bring it back to the states.
“We’re the local innovators of the concept in the urban space,” Walker says. “We don’t have a copyright, there’s no way to get a copyright on the headphones. There’s a bunch of other businesses, but we’re one of the leading innovators mainly because of our territory. We’re able to cover more events than others.”
The company has an inventory of about 3,000 headsets, enabling them to simultaneously host about five different parties in five different cities across the country each weekend.
But Walker’s venture is not just limited to clubs. In addition to hosting the silent event, they also program silent yoga classes, silent boxing classes, as well as programming the silent experience for elementary schools, high schools and colleges such as a recent 1,000-attendee event at Georgia’s Clark University.
The Silent Party for schools is motivated and marketed in a different way than the Silent club experience.
“We’re able to sit down with the principal or superintendent of schools and talk to them. They’re able to reward their students for good behavior and good attendance,” Walker says. “We present the silent experience as a way for the students to safely have fun.”
For example, Walker and his crew might suggest that the school offer the program as an incentive to achieve perfect attendance or perfect behavior for a set period.
“We’ll come and host a silent party for the school in the cafeteria as kind of an accelerated pep rally,” Walker says. “We get in front of the students, show them their headsets, show them their LEDs. They can dance, and it won’t be loud and rough. There’s a reward behind doing the silent experience.”
As simple as the concept is, Walker’s take on it is well thought out and put together to minimize problems usually associated with any aspect of promoting a show. Walker’s event comes as a total package — ready to be opened and operated on arrival.
“All the club has to do is open the doors (and) say yes,” Walker says. He’s able to ship the equipment at no cost, program the event at no cost, and pre-sell tickets to the events. His business is to the point now that most of the DJs reach out to him. Walker says that the Greensboro venue actually introduced them to a couple of popular local DJs. “We make sure that we deal with DJs that are in specific areas that connect with the genres that we’re promoting,” the entrepreneur says.
Walker aims to make his events repeat performances, not one-night stands. “We’re approaching them under the partnership angle where we like to give them a unique event once a month. The keywords we mention (are) variety, uniqueness, nostalgic, eclectic. These are all of the things that explain a silent event.
Walker prides himself on the concept of the Silent Party’s ability to bind different genres of music together to bring in a diverse audience. While most clubs will choose a musical theme for an evening, such as pop or EDM, Walker’s concept pins three different genres for one party bringing in a mix of folks from varying ethnic backgrounds. And though the programming will give you a good workout, you’ll never get tired, Walker promises.
“If you don’t like the song — you don’t like Michael Jackson — you can switch the lever, turn to the red channel where they have Avril Lavigne or Britney Spears or Drake. We’re able to pin and program three genres, bring three different ethnic backgrounds together for one event.”
