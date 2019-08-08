With 27 Grammy Awards — more than any other woman — and scores of other accolades, bluegrass musician Alison Krauss can legitimately be called a legend. And that legend will perform in Greensboro on Aug. 8.
The 47-year-old performer was born in Champaign, Ill., and grew up listening to everything from folk to opera to pop and rock music. But she quickly fell in love with bluegrass when she began playing fiddle at the age of 5.
Shortly after, Krauss began entering fiddle contests. At the age of 14, Rounder Records signed her to her first record deal, and she went on to release her debut solo album two years later. The accomplished bluegrass musician became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21.
Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums, including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration “Raising Sand,” which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.
Krauss has collaborated with artists from several genres, including Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, Vince Gill, The Chieftains, James Taylor, The Cox Family, Yo-Yo Ma, Johnny Mathis, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, Bad Company and Phish.
She has recorded with Willie Nelson, whom she honored with a performance during the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert. And now, she has reunited with Nelson, co-headlining a tour throughout North America.
“Whiskey Lullaby,” a duet which she performed with Brad Paisley, won two CMA Awards in 2004. She has also produced albums for Alan Jackson, Nickel Creek and The Cox Family. Some of these collaborators were also formative to Krauss, and she lists influences including Tony Rice, Ricky Skaggs, Dolly Parton, Larry Sparks, The Cox Family and Ralph Stanley.
Her most recent solo album, “Windy City,” is made up of covers of classic country tunes, including Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind” and Willie Nelson’s “I Never Cared for You.”