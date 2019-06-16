Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
David Crockett throws his daughter into the air before the Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. Crockett said this was his family's first Friday evening movie and he appreciated the wide aisles to access the lawn.
Ja'Naya Hampton, 9, does cartwheels in the wide aisle at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn they chose to watch the movie and also made room for children to play.
People watch "Ferdinand" at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn they chose to watch the movie.
People watching "Ferdinand" at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019, had a safe space to view the movie if they experienced sensory triggers.
Ja'Naya Hampton, 9, does cartwheels in the wide aisle at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn they chose to watch the movie and also made room for children to play.
People watch "Ferdinand" at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn.
People watch "Ferdinand" at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn they chose to watch the movie.
People walk the wide aisle at Friday evening movie at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019. The aisles helped people with disabilities get to anywhere on the lawn.
Sebastain Shelton, 5, dressed warm animal blanket for Friday evening movie, "Ferdinand," at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 14, 2019.
GREENSBORO — Friday's Spartan Cinema screening of "Ferdinand" at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro was billed as a sensory-friendly event.
"We want all movie nights to be accessible to and inclusive of our entire community," Amanda Miller, director of programs and marketing for Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc., said in a news release. The nonprofit collaborated with InFocus Advocacy for the event.
Friday was "a test-run of how we can create an experience in an environment better designed for people of all abilities,” Miller said in the release. "With the help of professionals and self-advocate consultants from InFocus, park staff have been working to develop this program as a first step in making improvements to the entire park experience."
Organizers offered potential participants a detailed description online of what to expect, from the seating and music to the speakers and movie screen.
All of the Spartan Cinema movies feature closed-captioning, but Friday's event added some design adaptations, including pre-screening access to the film for anyone concerned about unique sensory triggers and designated "calming spaces" for those stressed or overwhelmed during the movie.
Park Ambassadors with Greensboro Downtown Parks have been trained to put park visitors' dignity and experiences "at the forefront," the news release said. Two of the ambassadors are conversational in American Sign Language, majoring in Professions in Deafness: Interpreter Preparation Program at UNCG, the online letter said.