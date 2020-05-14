When Kacey Musgraves was 9 years old, she stood in front of a shaky camcorder and wondered, “Why are there so many songs about rainbows?”
These days, Musgraves is the widely acclaimed country star whose most recent LP, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” won the Grammy Award for album of the year. But back in 1997, she was just a kid from small-town Texas mustering the courage to perform one of her favorite songs for her voice teacher.
“Mom, if I forget the words, will you help me?” Musgraves asks quietly in a video of the recital posted on her YouTube page. Then, as the camera settles on the long-haired girl wearing jeans and a baggy T-shirt, she starts into “Rainbow Connection,” the plaintive ballad famously introduced by Kermit the Frog in “The Muppet Movie” and subsequently interpreted by everyone from the Carpenters to Weezer to Musgraves’ pal Willie Nelson.
Decades later, Musgraves, now 31, has followed in Kermit’s footsteps — and evoked his question concerning songs about rainbows — with a gently uplifting tune of her own that has touched a broad array of listeners thanks to its soothing image of color and light.
Originally positioned as the hymn-like closer on “Golden Hour,” Musgraves’ piano-and-vocal “Rainbow,” in which she assures the listener that “there’s always been a rainbow hanging over your head,” has become an anthem of encouragement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social media is filled with videos of folks covering the song (including celebrities such as Kate Hudson and Ben Platt). It soundtracks a Target commercial saluting the retail chain’s workers. And last month, Musgraves performed it on Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” special, where she was accompanied by photos of rainbows drawn in cheerful sidewalk chalk and hung on homemade banners in windows around the globe — the latest application of a durable emblem seen broadly in fashion, memes and emoji.
“It’s almost like a higher power knew what was coming and that the world would need this at some point,” said Shane McAnally, the experienced Nashville, Tenn., songwriter who wrote “Rainbow” with Musgraves and Natalie Hemby. “It definitely feels like somebody else was guiding the pen.”
However divine its inspiration, all the exposure for the song — streamed more than 100 million times, according to Nielsen Music — has revealed the expertly rendered makings of a modern standard; it’s sweet but sturdy, openly emotional without being maudlin. And as with Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” or Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — or “Rainbow Connection,” which Musgraves performed with Nelson at last year’s CMA Awards — it’s easy to imagine the long life that “Rainbow” has before it on awards shows and singing competitions and in slow-moving montages of brave first responders and essential workers.
Against a churchy chord progression that seems heavy and weightless at the same time, Musgraves addresses someone who’s finding it “hard to breathe when all you know is / the struggle of staying above the rising water line.” (Heed the deft internal rhyme of “struggle of” and “staying above.”) Then she pauses ever so slightly before pushing her voice upward, just where you need it to go, to declare that “the sky is finally open, the rain and wind stopped blowin’.”
The effect is like she’s thrown out a lifeline.
“Music finds its way into so many cracks and crevices in pop culture — it can give people something to latch onto,” Musgraves told me in 2018. “There are good things out there, even though that’s not what’s on the frontal lobe of everyone’s mind these days. But if you manifest something really positive in your songs, it almost creates a reality.”
“Rainbow,” like most standards, didn’t start out where it’s ended up. Motivated by her horoscope, Musgraves turned up at a writing session approximately seven years ago determined to create a song with that title, McAnally recalled. Her optimistic tone surprised him, he said, “because at that point she’d never cut anything with this kind of self-help vibe.”
Using the term “rainbow” presented certain writerly challenges, not the least of which was the forbiddingly high bar set by “Rainbow Connection” and especially “Over the Rainbow,” the Yip Harburg/Harold Arlen monument to hope from 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” that launched Judy Garland toward gay-icon status and which McAnally called “just about the best song ever written.”
“It’s like ‘Over the Rainbow’ in the sense of: Is this a happy song or a sad song?” McAnally said. “It goes back and forth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.