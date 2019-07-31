ASHEBORO -- They had one semester to be the best they could be. Their product had to be as close to perfection as time and hard work would permit.
"Our experience was parallel to theirs," said Jenifer Hughey, a student in the Randolph Community College's photography department. She was referring to her class in Multimedia II in photojournalism and the N.C. A&T State University Marching Band.
One of the assignments for Hughey and five other students was to produce a short documentary. Jay Capers, photojournalism and multimedia instructor, had contacted officials at NC A&T State University about doing a film on the school's famous Blue & Gold Marching Band. It just so happened to be the band's 100th anniversary.
"It had to be done (last) fall," said Capers, adding that students had to film from band camp until homecoming. With band camp being held prior to the start of RCC's semester, that meant the student team had to begin filming before their class started.
Capers said from three to six photographers were at each of A&T's football games as well as at some of the band's practices. The highlight was what's called A&T's "Greatest Homecoming."
The Aggies are nationally known for their marching band. For that reason, the 200-300 students who come out for band are expected to give their best during hours of practice that includes stretching and physical workouts as well as dancing and marching, all while playing their instruments.
Meanwhile, back at RCC, the multimedia students had other projects to do besides just A&T. "The hours the (A&T) students put in are incredible," Capers said. "It's the same with my students. What we're asking students to do in a semester is incredible."
During filming, each RCC student was assigned an A&T musician to follow around, build trust with, interview and photograph. The idea was to learn not only what goes into creating an award-winning band but also a look into the rest of the student's life. That led to a back story of one of the band members and her relationship with her mother.
"We're all passionate about it," Hughey said. "There's so much invested physically, mentally and emotionally."
As with the Blue & Gold Marching Band, the RCC photography students become a "unique, huge family here," Hughey said. "We grow close and find out who we work well with."
The other students involved in the documentary were Nathan Burton, Aly Vermillion, Bernadine Hernandez, Samantha "Sam" Mickel and Douglas Kinley. Their five months of filming produced 500 hours of footage that had to be reduced to 16 minutes while telling the story in a relatable way.
"We were able to pull it off in a semester," Hughey said. "I'm still amazed."
The film, "Blue & Gold Marching Machine," was shown June 8 at the Cape Fear Independent Film Festival in Wilmington, winning the award for Best Documentary. Capers said it was "a huge honor just to be nominated."
On Thursday, the film, along with 17 other productions, will be shown at the Joedance Film Festival in Charlotte. Capers is hoping to get "Blue & Gold" shown at a couple more film festivals as well.
Hughey and Capers plan to attend the festival in Charlotte. She's hoping this is just the start of a new career.
"I had photography as a hobby," said the University of Texas graduate. "I came here to go in the dark room and then realized there's more to it than that.
"It turns out I didn't know much. There's a huge learning curve. But I've always wanted to be a filmmaker."
Capers said he would prefer to have two semesters to work on a documentary, to clean it up and improve the flow. But there are built-in time constraints.
"I'm blown away they can reduce a film to 16 minutes and keep it interesting," he said.
"We cared about the film so much and were deeply inspired by the band, seeing what the band students put into it," Hughey said. "We were emotionally invested."
Capers added, "My students got to see that the band program is just as tough as photography. I'm glad to see the feedback of the program and see the students grow."
For more on the Joedance Film Festival, visit https://www.carolinatix.org/events/detail/joedance-film-festival