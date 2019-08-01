A reality show filmed in Lake Norman and the Charlotte area is finally making its debut on CMT, almost eight months after originally planned.
The first episode of "Racing Wives" will make its debut at 10 p.m. Friday on the cable channel and will be repeated at noon Sunday as well as 8 p.m. Monday and 10 p.m. Thursday. New episodes will air on Friday nights.
"Racing Wives" was originally announced to air in January but was pushed back to a later date for unspecified reasons. The series follows a circle of friends who are the wives of NASCAR drivers, including Whitney Ward Dillon, a former Tennessee Titans cheerleader and product model who is the wife of Welcome native Austin Dillon. They got married in late 2017 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington.
When we first see the couple in the premiere episode, Austin is teaching Whitney how to shoot skeet. Many of her scenes in the pilot revolve around her relationship with her best friend Mariel Lane, a fellow product model who is engaged to a member of Austin's pit crew.
Other stars of the show include Samantha and Ashley Busch, the wives of drivers (and brothers) Kyle and Kurt Busch; and a driver from Canada, Amber Balcaen, who is eager to prove her worth in a traditionally male sport.