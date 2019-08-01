One of the top-tier, influential jam bands of the last three decades, moe., will bring its progressive rock ‘n’ roll to White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro.
The band — Al Schnier and Chuck Garvey on guitars and vocals, Rob Derhak on bass and vocals, Jim Loughlin on percussion and vibes, and Vinnie Amico on drums — has been performing their brand of “quizzical, tightly constructed songs refracted through compelling, extended improvisation,” as JamBase describes their quintessential sound, since the early 1990s.
The group gained attention and popularity through its strong fan base who gravitated to its improvised, free-form style of rock, similar to other jam bands — think Phish and Widespread Panic — who came up in the musical scene at the same time.
The prolific band — they’ve released more than 10 studio albums and 10 live albums — recently returned from a five-month hiatus. Bassist Derhak was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in July 2017. After undergoing seven weeks of daily radiation treatments, he was declared cancer-free and played his first public show in early February.
Derhak’s experience changed how he approached songwriting, he said earlier in the year. Rather than writing songs he expected moe. fans would like, he decided to create songs for himself.
“I decided not to worry about expectations and just write. Lyrically, it’s anything that comes to mind. Some of it’s about having cancer, some is just inspired by everyday life,” Derhak said.
Moe. has introduced some of Derhak’s new songs into the touring lineup, including “LL3,” which was inspired by the hospital floor, “lower level 3,” where he got his radiation treatments.