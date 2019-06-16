Michael Parker brings many of the same strengths to his latest novel, “Prairie Fever,” that made his 2011 masterpiece, “The Watery Part of the World,” so memorable. Once again, he writes about two sisters who are very different and often at odds despite the bonds of kinship and shared circumstances.
Once again, his lovely, detailed prose brings his setting vividly to life, only this time, it’s the high prairies of Oklahoma, Wyoming and West Texas rather than a remote island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
And once again, he leavens his story of a harsh life in a remote place with dry humor, quirky imagination and delightful flights of fancy. Newspapers figure in both books — in “The Watery Part of the World,” the elder sister reads aloud nightly the prices of items advertised in the Norfolk newspaper, and in “Prairie Fever” the two sisters amuse themselves by reciting and debating passages they memorize from the Kiowa County News.
But, similarities aside, “Prairie Fever” is its own compelling, wholly original story, one that’s a joy to read.
Lorena and Elise Stewart are teenage sisters on a remote Oklahoma farm about the time of the Great War. Their father, who is an “idea man,” has dragged the family there from Kansas, lured by the prospect of free land but woefully unsuited to be a farmer. Prairie fever soon claims their younger brothers, leaving their mother weighed down by sadness.
In winter, their mother pins a blanket around the girls as they sit together on their horse, so they won’t freeze on their long ride to school. The horse knows the way, so they don’t need to direct him. When they arrive at school, the teacher unpins them, and the process is reversed in the afternoon. On frigid winter nights, they bundle together in one cot, keeping each other warm.
Despite their closeness, the sisters are very different. Elise, the younger, is fanciful, dreamy, inventing stories and often seeming to have little regard for what others might call reality. Lorena is more pragmatic and matter-of-fact.
Their world may be circumscribed, but their intellects and spirits are not. The two quibble over words and argue over the finer points of newspaper articles. It’s one such argument that ultimately leads to their being estranged for more than 20 years.
One wintry morning, Elise slips away from school, setting off by herself on the horse, to research more details about a reported shooting at a saloon in town. Lost in a blizzard, she’s eventually rescued by Lorena and Gus McQueen, the new teacher, barely older than the girls, who had ventured there from North Carolina.
Elise loses half her toes, her ring finger and the tip of her nose to frostbite. She becomes a newspaper story herself.
The rescue, which nearly did in Lorena and Gus, shifts the relationship among the three, and both girls begin to see Gus as an appealing man rather than just their quirky teacher.
Parker shows us how the sisters, equally stubborn, make their ways separately through life, and how they eventually, tentatively renew the bond that once made them so close.
This is a story about strong wills and overcoming hardships. It’s a story about how people decide what matters to them, and what is real, and about how emotions can shape choices with far-reaching consequences. It is also a story about love and family.
And it’s a story about communication — about how we obscure the truth, or outright lie, and how difficult it can be to tell our true stories, the ones that come from the heart. Parker skillfully weaves “real” newspaper stories, the sisters’ made-up stories and headlines, letters (some of them to a horse) and a telegram into the narrative.
His prose is often poetic, even magical at times. The intriguing characters and compelling stories make you want to keep reading to see what happens, even as you savor the language and the images it creates.
The publication of “Prairie Fever” comes at about the same time as Parker’s retirement from the MFA Writing Program at UNC Greensboro after 27 years. Readers can hope he’ll have even more time now to work his magic.