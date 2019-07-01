Photos: 60 years of rocking out at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Monkees with the Jimi Hendrix Experience — July 12, 1967 Jimi Hendrix, pictured here, played with the Monkees at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on July 12, 1967. Forsyth County Public Library Photo Elvis Presley - April 14, 1972 Legendary Elvis Presley played at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 14, 1972. Associated Press Photo Prince - eight shows, 1980-2011 Prince played the Greensboro Coliseum Complex eight times between 1980 and 2011. Pictured here: His show on Oct. 16, 1988. Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record Photo Phish — March 1, 2003 The Phish concert at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2003 is still the largest in Coliseum history: nearly 24,000 attended. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Garth Brooks — Nov. 19-23, 2014 Garth Brooks played alongside his wife, Trisha Yearwood, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in November 2014. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Backstreet Boys — Feb. 20, 2000 Libby Rodenbough of the band Mipso remembers the Backstreet Boys flying over the crowd during their 2000 show at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Jay-Z - Oct. 30, 2011 Jay-Z (pictured) and Kanye West wowed the crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2011 during their King of Thrones tour. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Alicia Keys — March 30, 2013 Alicia Keys played a high energy set at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2013. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Elton John — 1974 and 2001 Elton John (pictured) and Billy Joel played to a large audience at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2001; the show is currently the sixth largest in Coliseum history. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Rush — April 22, 1986 Rush played the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2011, although their first appearance at the venue was in 1986. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo Bruce Springsteen — Feb. 28, 1981 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform in front of a near-sellout crowd in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2002. Lynn Hey/News & Record Photo The Who — Nov. 28, 1975 The Who played at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in 2012, seen here, as well as in 1975. Michael Strider/Greensboro Coliseum Photo As featured on An Awesome Arena: 60 years of rocking out at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has seen a lot of history in its 60 years, including a campa… Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Man drowns at country club pool in Greensboro 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro at Sussmans Park early Monday Greensboro police say no threat to public after body found in Walmart parking lot Nearly 1,000 turn out to mourn fallen Reidsville High School coach Cooper appoints Standfield Brandon to bench, making her Rockingham County's first African American judge promotion Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes! promotion Play 11 local golf course for only $49! There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast! promotion Explore NC Travel Guide Check out the all new North Carolina Travel Guide. promotion 1808 Greensboro's Magazine More Latest Local Offers HAVE PEACE OF MIND WITH A GENERAC GENERATOR HANDYMAN DILLON LAWN & TREE SERVICE Contests & Events promotion Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!