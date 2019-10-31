Paula Poundstone will perform at Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Paula Poundstone started out sharing stages with future comedy stars such as Steven Wright and Dana Carvey, but early on, she learned more from watching bad performances than good ones.
“It’s easier to solve your friends’ problems than it is to solve your own,” Poundstone said from her home in Southern California. “You don’t even identify that you have (a problem) half the time, but if somebody else has a flaw, you tend to spot it: ‘Just do blah-blah-blah.’ Stand-up is a little that way, as well.”
Poundstone returns to the Carolina Theatre on Nov. 2. The Greensboro show will feature her trademark mix of autobiographical humor and crowd work.
“I talk onstage about what I’m thinking about,” she said. “When I first started out, I talked about busing tables and public transportation. When I had kids, I talked about raising kids in a house full of animals.”
Which gives her a unique perspective on life’s little difficulties.
“Sometimes, when I’m cleaning up rogue cat pee and vomit, it can be very frustrating,” she said. “Then I have to remind myself they pay my rent. Because I have a lot of cat jokes — and a lot of fans that like cat jokes.”
Her career extends well beyond cat jokes. Poundstone also does voice work in movies and on TV shows, writes books, hosts a podcast and serves as a regular guest on the NPR quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” She has starred in an ABC sitcom and several HBO specials. She was the first woman to perform at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner and appeared regularly on “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Comedian and actor Robin Williams was an early booster after she moved to San Francisco, where she roomed with Carvey. Her stand-up act showcases Poundstone’s ability to think on her feet and find humor in the details of audience members’ lives.
“Poundstone flourishes in concert halls, rather than comedy clubs, where she can wield her quirky authority in safety from a proscenium stage,” Amy Martin wrote in a 2017 review for the website Theater Jones. “Subjecting a front-row customer to a bit of jovial yet probing crowd work questioning, he pleaded for her to go on to someone else. Her reply? ‘No.’ ... And then she went on to ridicule his line of work for five minutes. She’s like Don Rickles’ sweeter sister.”
Maggi Yocis, a retiree who lives in Durham, said she is looking forward to seeing Poundstone in Greensboro after seeing her earlier in her career at a small venue in Cincinnati.
“I laughed myself silly,” Yocis said. “She has a funny twist on everyday things and engages with the audience in a fun, nonthreatening way.”
Poundstone grew up outside Boston and started her comedy career doing open-mic nights in that city alongside Wright, Kevin Meany, Lenny Clarke, Jack Gallagher, Jimmy Tingle and others. Those early routines were limited to five minutes.
“I would think of jokes, and I’d type them up, and I would be studying all week,” Poundstone said. “You could tell, ’cause I bused tables for a living back then, and if you looked carefully, my lips were moving because I was memorizing my act.”
Despite those efforts, her brain frequently failed her under pressure. Her recovery technique would become a defining element of her performances.
“My instinct was just to sort of say to someone in the audience, ‘What do you do for a living?’ or whatever,” she said. “Originally, I thought this was a bad thing. I don’t know what day I noticed that the real heart and soul of what I was doing became this part where I talked to the audience.”
Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill published Poundstone’s latest book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” in 2018. She began her second podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” that same year.
“One of the determining signs that you’re a human being is that you breathe oxygen, you don’t eat your young and you have a podcast,” she said. “It’s required now.”
Poundstone’s work as a voice actor includes two animated series for Cartoon Network: “Summer Camp Island,” which debuted in 2018, and “Home Movies,” which ran from 1999 to 2004. She also appeared in the hit Pixar movie “Inside Out” from 2015 as Forgetter Paula.
Voice acting has several advantages over other types of creative work, according to Poundstone.
“You don’t have to get dressed,” she said. “You don’t have to do anything with your hair at all. It’s really fun to do. Being in a Pixar movie, even for a few seconds, was so delightful just to be included, because I love Pixar. Like lots of Pixar movies, ‘Inside Out’ is a kids movie that’s terrific for adults.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.